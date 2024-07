IMAGE: Roger Federer met Taylor Swift backstage during her concert in Zurich. Photograph: Kind courtesy Roger Federer/Instagram

Roger Federer attended Taylor Swift's concert in Zurich on Tuesday night before declaring himself as a 'Swiftie'.

The tennis great posted a selfie with Swift on Instagram with the caption: 'In my Swiftie era.'



Federer attended 'The Eras Tour' live at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich with his family.