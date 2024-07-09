News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why would Tendulkar love to bat with Federer?

Why would Tendulkar love to bat with Federer?

Source: PTI
July 09, 2024 20:01 IST
Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer at Wimbledon on Saturday, July 6

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer at Wimbledon on Saturday, July 6. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wimbledon/X

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar has picked the legendary Roger Federer as one tennis player he would have loved to bat with given the latter's "cricket connection" and interest in the sport.

A regular at the Wimbledon over the years, Tendulkar met Federer when he visited the center court in London to watch some tennis action on Saturday.

 

"One tennis player I would love to bat with has to be Roger because also he's got cricketing connections," Tendulkar told Star Sports on the sidelines of Wimbledon.

"His mother is from South Africa and he follows cricket and when we sat together and chatted we discussed a lot of cricket not just tennis. So it has to be Roger."

The 51-year-old from Mumbai also said he loved playing tennis with the late Australian spin great Shane Warne and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and described them as cricketers who would make best doubles partners.

"There are two strong contenders unfortunately we lost Shane Warne a couple of years ago but I enjoyed playing tennis with Warne. In fact, we played together in London and the other guy is from Indian cricket team Yuvraj Singh who has also retired but Warne and Yuvraj would be the ones."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
