Fans find ways to enjoy Euros on the cheap!

IMAGE: A Hungarian fan react in the stands after the match vs Germany. Photograph: Lee Smith / Reuters

Cost-conscious fans for whom budgets are tight but Euro 2024 is unmissable are parking for free in German forests, lugging crates of supermarket beer to drink outside the fan zones and opting for nights under canvas to dodge expensive hotels and inflated prices.

The cost-of-living crisis has battered spending power, driven up transport prices and even made buying the cheapest supermarket food more expensive, so many supporters are working out how to make following the tournament as affordable as possible.

Germany's location helps, with eight of its nine neighbouring countries represented at Euro 2024. That means some fans can drive in and out just for the games.

"We probably wouldn't have come if the tournament was further away in France or Spain,” said Urosh Mali, a 50-year-old electrician from Slovenia. He travelled five hours by bus with his son, 11, from near Lake Bled, to see his nation take on Serbia, at Slovenia's first European Championship since 2000.

"We couldn't miss this, this is such a special occasion. We picked this game though because Munich is the shortest drive from Slovenia, so we could get here and back in a day," he said.

Slovenian technician Marian Kokal, 43, from Ljubljana also picked the Munich game because it was the closest drive.

IMAGE: Germany fans pose with a replica trophy outside the Allianz Arena. Photograph: Michaela Stache / Reuters

Belgians needed just a few hours on the road to reach Frankfurt, where many parked for free in a car park in a forest on the outskirts.

Groups of foreign fans have dragged heavy crates of beer to drink on Munich's scenic Marienplatz, spending hours standing alongside those sat at pavement cafes paying considerably more for a drink.

With hotel prices rising during Euro 2024, campsites close to the host cities are seeing a boost, though visitors have had to endure some nights of torrential rain and thunderstorms.

Hotel prices in host cities Dortmund, Gelsenkirchen and Munich have seen the biggest rises, with an average increase of 188%, 113% and 94% respectively between the June and July average and the most expensive nights of the European Championship, according to German comparison site Check24.

Stuttgart Campsite, in a carpark a few minutes from the stadium, is far cheaper and has only increased prices a little by comparison, a campsite spokesperson said.

"Usually people are happy to pay because we are right next to the event venue."