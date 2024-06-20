News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Favourites held! England stunned by Denmark

Favourites held! England stunned by Denmark

June 20, 2024 23:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Denmark

IMAGE: Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand celebrates with teammates. Photograph: EURO 2024/X

England missed the chance to book their place in the knockout stage of Euro 2024 after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Denmark in Group C on Thursday.

 

Harry Kane

England took the lead in the 18th minute after the rapidly advancing Kyle Walker caught Danish defender Victor Kristiansen ambling towards the ball and the full back's low deflected cross into the box fell to captain Harry Kane who slotted it in.

However, Gareth Southgate's side failed to press home their advantage, and a sloppy throw-in 16 minutes later came to Morten Hjulmand who had time and space to smash the ball low and in off the post from long range.

Euro 2020 runners-up England had been touted as tournament favourites yet struggled to fashion decent chances throughout the match. They remain on top of Group C on four points, while Denmark are second on two after Slovenia's 1-1 draw with Serbia earlier.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Euro '24 PIX: Germany beat Hungary, make knock-outs
Euro '24 PIX: Germany beat Hungary, make knock-outs
Euro PIX: Scotland stay alive with draw against Swiss
Euro PIX: Scotland stay alive with draw against Swiss
Euro 2024: What's going wrong for Croatia?
Euro 2024: What's going wrong for Croatia?
T20 WC PIX: Dominant India crush Afghanistan
T20 WC PIX: Dominant India crush Afghanistan
Patna HC strikes down Bihar's quota hike to 65%
Patna HC strikes down Bihar's quota hike to 65%
Broken nose no barrier: Mbappe cleared to play
Broken nose no barrier: Mbappe cleared to play
SKY's unusual tactic to overcome Kohli dismissal
SKY's unusual tactic to overcome Kohli dismissal

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Broken nose no barrier: Mbappe cleared to play

Broken nose no barrier: Mbappe cleared to play

Jovic snatches late equaliser for Serbia vs Slovenia

Jovic snatches late equaliser for Serbia vs Slovenia

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances