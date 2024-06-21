PIX: Own goal takes Spain past Italy into knock-outs

IMAGE: Spain winger Nico Williams lays the cross which Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori deflects into his net for an own goal during the Euro 2024 Group B match at Arena AufSchalke, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Thursday. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Spain outclassed defending champions Italy and booked a place in the knock-out stages of Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win on Thursday that was settled by Riccardo Calafiori's own goal but could have ended in a much bigger victory for Luis de la Fuente's side.

La Roja, seeking revenge for their elimination from Euro 2020 by the Italians, put the Azzurri on the back foot from the kick-off, driving forward at every opportunity through irrepressible young wingers Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.

Pedri's second-minute header from a Williams cross was tipped over by Gianluigi Donnarumma and eight minutes later Williams flashed a header wide, setting the tone for the match as Spain pinned Italy in their half.

Italy's usually rock-steady defence was unable to stop the red tide and Donnarumma had to stretch his long frame to tip over a 30-metre rocket from Fabian Ruiz in the 25th minute.

The first Italian attempt did not come until first-half stoppage time and the pressure on coach Luciano Spalletti's team resumed immediately after the interval.

IMAGE: Spain's players celebrate after the own goal by Riccardo Calafiori. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

The deadlock was broken in the 55th minute when Williams fired in a cross from the left which glanced off Alvaro Morata's head and Donnarumma's outstretched glove before hitting Calafiori on the knee and going in.

Spain poured forward again with Yamal flashing a shot just wide before Williams curled another effort on to the bar.

IMAGE: Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma dives to save a shot from Spain's Ayoze Perez. Photograph: Carmen Jaspersen/Reuters

Spain will finish top of Group B regardless of the outcome of their last match in the opening phase against Albania on Monday, and will play a third-placed side from another group in the last 16.

Italy must avoid defeat in their last group game against Croatia to guarantee qualification.