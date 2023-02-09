Fanboy Ranveer Singh Hails King Lebron

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram IMAGE: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh bumps fists with NBA legend LeBron James during the NBA All-Star Game in February 2022

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is the NBA's brand ambassador in India, was quick to hail LeBron James as he went past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record on Tuesday night.

'The 'Kid from Akron' becomes the Undisputed King! What a privilege it's been to witness the glorious career and sporting achievements of LeBron James.

'What a historic moment in basketball it was when the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar himself, in the arena, stood up and applauded LeBron, as he broke his all-time scoring record that stood for almost four decades.

'That's what dreams are made of, that's the glory of sport, the apex of human achievement, that's the magic of the NBA!

'LeBron will forever be regarded as one of the most accomplished individuals in the history of sports. Long Live the King!'