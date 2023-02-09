News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Fanboy Ranveer Singh Hails King Lebron

Fanboy Ranveer Singh Hails King Lebron

By REDIFF SPORTS
February 09, 2023 13:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh bumps fists with NBA legend LeBron James during the NBA All-Star Game in February 2022. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram
 

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is the NBA's brand ambassador in India, was quick to hail LeBron James as he went past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record on Tuesday night.

'The 'Kid from Akron' becomes the Undisputed King! What a privilege it's been to witness the glorious career and sporting achievements of LeBron James.

'What a historic moment in basketball it was when the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar himself, in the arena, stood up and applauded LeBron, as he broke his all-time scoring record that stood for almost four decades.

'That's what dreams are made of, that's the glory of sport, the apex of human achievement, that's the magic of the NBA!

'LeBron will forever be regarded as one of the most accomplished individuals in the history of sports. Long Live the King!'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
MUST SEE! LeBron James Baskets History!
MUST SEE! LeBron James Baskets History!
All about NBA's all-time top scorer LeBron James
All about NBA's all-time top scorer LeBron James
Abdul-Jabbar showers praise on 'dominant' LeBron
Abdul-Jabbar showers praise on 'dominant' LeBron
The Fabelmans Review
The Fabelmans Review
Model Shubra Aiyappa's Wedding Album
Model Shubra Aiyappa's Wedding Album
Will Dhanpur elect the next CM of Tripura once again?
Will Dhanpur elect the next CM of Tripura once again?
SEE: When A Leopard Appeared In Court
SEE: When A Leopard Appeared In Court

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

LeBron James Is A Billionaire!

LeBron James Is A Billionaire!

LeBron rewrites playbook on athlete activism

LeBron rewrites playbook on athlete activism

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances