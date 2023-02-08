LeBron James Breaks NBA's All-Time Scoring Record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record in the NBA game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

The record is passed from one member of the Los Angeles Lakers to another.

Abdul-Jabbar's regular season scoring record was 38,387 career points.

IMAGE: And that's the record! LeBron shoots and goes past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, February 7, 2023. Photograph: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

IMAGE: No frenetic celebrations for LeBron as he now tops the NBA's scoring record books. Photograph: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

IMAGE: One point closer to the record! LeBron shoots in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, February 7, 2023. Photograph: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

IMAGE: LeBron's sneakers for the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Photograph: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

IMAGE: LeBron enters the court for the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Photograph: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

IMAGE: LeBron warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Photograph: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

IMAGE: LeBron James, one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Photograph: Getty Images

IMAGE: LeBron with his family. Photograph: kingjames/Instagram

IMAGE: LeBron fans wait for the LA Clippers home opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

IMAGE: LeBron James reacts while watching son Bronny play with the Sierra Canyon High School in Columbus, Ohio. Photograph: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

IMAGE: Former US President Bill Clinton with LeBron the at Barclays Center in New York City, January 23, 2020. Photograph: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

IMAGE: In this screengrab, LeBron James speaks during Graduate Together. Photograph: Getty Images/Getty Images for EIF & XQ

IMAGE: LeBron leaves the court following the Lakers' victory against the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, March 18, 2022. Photograph: Cole Burston/Getty Images

IMAGE: LeBron is called with a foul on Theo Maledon of the Charlotte Hornets at the Crypto.com Arena, December 23, 2022. Photograph: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

IMAGE: LeBron in a Black Lives Matter Shirt points up as he kneels with his team-mates during the national anthem prior to the game against the LA Clippers. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

IMAGE: LeBron drives the ball against Ben McLemore of the Houston Rockets at the AdventHealth Arena in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, September 8, 2020. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

IMAGE: LeBron dribbles during the first half against the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals at the AdventHealth Arena in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, October 4, 2020. Photograph: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

IMAGE: LeBron with his MVP trophy and Finals trophy after winning the 2020 NBA Championship against the Miami Heat. Photograph: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

IMAGE: LeBron handles the ball against Xavier Tillman of the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena, January 9, 2022. Photograph: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

IMAGE: LeBron dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, February 9, 2022. Photograph: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

IMAGE: LeBron speaks with Rich Paul during a stop in play at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, January 31, 2023. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

IMAGE: LeBron reacts during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, March 7, 2016. Photograph: Jason Miller/Getty Images

IMAGE: LeBron walks onto the field prior to the baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, October 7, 2016. Photograph: Jason Miller/Getty Images

IMAGE: LeBron jokes with his then team Cleveland Cavaliers mates Richard Jefferson and Kevin Love and LeBron during the American League Championship Series baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, October 15, 2016. Photograph: Jason Miller/Getty Images

IMAGE: Then Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton looks on as LeBron speaks during a campaign rally at the Cleveland Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, November 6, 2016. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

IMAGE: LeBron James takes a selfie with team-mates Triston Thompson and Kevin Love during an event at the White House to host the Cleveland Cavaliers, November 10, 2016. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

IMAGE: LeBron James lays on the floor after committing a loose ball foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. Photograph: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

IMAGE: LeBron James (6) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action at the American Airlines Center. Photograph: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

IMAGE: LeBron stares down New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) at the Smoothie King Center. Photograph: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

