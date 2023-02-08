News
All about NBA's all-time top scorer LeBron James

All about NBA's all-time top scorer LeBron James

February 08, 2023 11:11 IST
IMAGE: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena, on Tuesday. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, setting the new mark with a fadeaway jumpshot late in the third quarter of a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

 

James, who entered the game needing 36 points to break Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387, sent the sold-out crowd into a frenzy when the shot splashed through the net to etch his name into the history books.

Lakers great Abdul-Jabbar, who took the title from Wilt Chamberlain with his signature skyhook on April 5, 1984, sat courtside at Tuesday's game.

IMAGE: LeBron James with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

Factbox on LeBron James:

PROFILE

* Born December 30, 1984 in Akron, Ohio (age 38)

* NBA champion: 2012, 2013, 2016, 2020

* NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP): 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013

* NBA Finals MVP: 2012, 2013, 2016, 2020

* NBA All Star: 19 times (2005-2023)

* NBA Rookie of the Year: 2004

* Olympic medals: Three (Gold in 2008, 2012; Bronze in 2004)

IMAGE: LeBron James poses for the fans before taking the court. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

* Aged 18, James enters the 2003 NBA Draft straight out of high school and is the first overall pick, signed by his hometown team - the Cleveland Cavaliers.

* Averages 20.9 points a game in his debut season to become the first Cavaliers player to win the Rookie of the Year award.

* Makes his first All Star game appearance in the 2004-05 season.

* Becomes the Cavaliers' all-time leading scorer in March 2008.

* Leads his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks in a single season in 2008-09 to win his first MVP award.

* Becomes a free agent in 2010 and announces his move to the Miami Heat on a live ESPN broadcast that was titled 'The Decision'.

* Teams up with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh to reach the NBA Finals where the Heat are beaten by the Dallas Mavericks.

IMAGE: LeBron James went past Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387, when the shot splashed through the net to etch his name into the history books. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

* Bounces back the following season to be crowned MVP for a third time and wins his first NBA championship after the Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

* The following year he takes his revenge on the Spurs in the final as the Heat win back-to-back titles.

* After missing out on a three-peat, James moves back to the Cavaliers.

* The Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors reach four straight NBA Finals between 2015-2018. The Warriors win three but James leads the Cavaliers from 3-1 down in the 2016 Finals to win 4-3 for the franchise's only championship.

* In 2018, James leaves the Cavaliers for a second time and joins the Los Angeles Lakers.

* The Lakers win the 2020 championship title - their first since 2010. James dedicates the title to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier that year.

* In January 2023, two weeks after his 38th birthday, James becomes only the second player to score 38,000 career points.

* Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 34-year-old record for most points in NBA history on February 7.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
