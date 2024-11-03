News
F1: Verstappen pulls off stunning win in Brazilian GP

November 03, 2024 23:58 IST
IMAGE: Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.Photograph: Carla Carniel / Reuters

Red Bull's Max Verstappen dealt Lando Norris a shattering blow in their Formula One title battle by winning a wet and chaotic Sao Paulo Grand Prix from 17th on the grid on Sunday while the McLaren driver plunged from pole position to sixth.

 

The runaway victory at Interlagos, in a crash-strewn race halted after 33 laps and re-started, lifted Verstappen 62 points clear with three rounds remaining and a fourth title within reach. It also ended a 10-race losing streak for the 27-year-old Dutch driver dating back to Spain in June.

Amid the mayhem, struggling Renault-owned Alpine took a stunning points bonanza with Esteban Ocon second and Pierre Gasly third -- rocketing the team from ninth to sixth in the standings.

To add to the pain for Norris, the Briton finished under investigation for a procedural infringement at the initial aborted start.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
