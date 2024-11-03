News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Resilient Pant speaks out following India's shocking defeat

Resilient Pant speaks out following India's shocking defeat

Source: ANI
November 03, 2024 22:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrate following the dismissal of Rishabh Pant in the third and final test following a controversial DRS decision. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant, India's star batter, has finally spoken out following his contentious dismissal and the team's defeat in the third Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

A visibly dejected Pant expressed his determination for the Indian team to rebound strongly after suffering a home Test series loss. At just 26 years old, he emphasized the importance of embracing the lows in order to appreciate the highs in life.

 

Pant posted an Instagram story, where he wrote,

"Life is a series of seasons. When you're down, remember that growth happens in cycles. Embrace the lows, knowing they are preparing you for the highs."

During India's fourth-innings chase of 147 runs on Day 3, Pant emerged as the team's standout performer. Despite his heroic effort, India fell short by 25 runs in the series finale.

Pant entered the fray when the team was in dire straits, having lost five wickets for just 29 runs within the first eight overs. His aggressive batting approach aimed to turn the tide, and he reached a half-century in just 48 balls, showcasing his ability to counterattack on a challenging pitch while his teammates struggled.

However, Pant's innings came to an abrupt end on the first ball of the 22nd over when he attempted to charge down the wicket against Ajaz Patel.

Initially, the on-field umpire ruled him not out, believing there was no contact between bat and ball. But Patel and captain Tom Latham were convinced that Pant had edged it, leading to a tense moment as replays indicated a spike on UltraEdge as the ball passed the bat. The ambiguity surrounding whether the bat had also brushed against Pant's pads made the decision particularly difficult.

In the end, the third umpire sided with the fielding team, and Pant returned to the pavilion visibly frustrated. He briefly contested the decision with the on-field umpire before expressing his disappointment in the dressing room. His swift innings of 64 runs off 57 balls, which included nine fours and a six, had left India needing just 41 runs with three wickets remaining.

Despite the loss, Pant finished the three-match series as the top run-scorer, accumulating 261 runs at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 89.38. His impressive performance included three half-centuries, with a highest score of 99.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Ajaz Patel's spell: Outwitting Pant and...
Ajaz Patel's spell: Outwitting Pant and...
Shot selection was not up to the mark: Rohit Sharma
Shot selection was not up to the mark: Rohit Sharma
Rohit vows a 'very very special' comeback in Australia
Rohit vows a 'very very special' comeback in Australia
No room for UCC in Jharkhand: CM Soren replies to Shah
No room for UCC in Jharkhand: CM Soren replies to Shah
PKL: Warriorz's pull off last minute stunner
PKL: Warriorz's pull off last minute stunner
Disengagement may lead to further steps: Jaishankar
Disengagement may lead to further steps: Jaishankar
BJP will roll out UCC in J'khand, tribals excluded: Shah
BJP will roll out UCC in J'khand, tribals excluded: Shah

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Rohit becomes first India captain with unwanted record
Rohit becomes first India captain with unwanted record
End of an era? Ageing India stars face dicey future
End of an era? Ageing India stars face dicey future

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances