News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » PHOTOS: NZ set 147 target but India stumble

PHOTOS: NZ set 147 target but India stumble

Last updated on: November 03, 2024 10:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from Day 3 of the third Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday

Ajaz Patel

IMAGE: New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel celebrates Shubman Gill’s wicket on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Will Young scored a gritty half century as New Zealand set India a target of 147 runs to win on day three of the third and final Test in Mumbai on Sunday.

 

Ajaz Patel

IMAGE: Ajaz Patel celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Young, who scored 51 off 100 balls, was the penultimate wicket to fall on day two as the hosts dismissed New Zealand for 174 in their second innings early on Sunday.

Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry could add only three runs to New Zealand's total this morning having resumed at the overnight score of 171/9.

New Zealand

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate the wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja completed another five wicket haul.

New Zealand have already won the three-match series having defeated India in the first two Tests.

Ajaz Patel

IMAGE: India's players celebrates the wicket of Ajaz Patel, who was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
'Not going to be easy, have to bat well': Ashwin
'Not going to be easy, have to bat well': Ashwin
I don't see myself anywhere other than RCB: Kohli
I don't see myself anywhere other than RCB: Kohli
LSG coach Langer looking to buy old bunch at auction
LSG coach Langer looking to buy old bunch at auction
Hezbollah commander killed, senior official captured
Hezbollah commander killed, senior official captured
Husband died, tribal woman made to wash hospital bed
Husband died, tribal woman made to wash hospital bed
Ball-tampering accusations rock India A tour
Ball-tampering accusations rock India A tour
Livingstone's century powers England to victory
Livingstone's century powers England to victory

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Ball-tampering accusations rock India A tour
Ball-tampering accusations rock India A tour
'To the man who keeps turning 25'
'To the man who keeps turning 25'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances