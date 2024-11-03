PHOTOS: NZ set 147 target but India stumble

IMAGES from Day 3 of the third Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday

IMAGE: New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel celebrates Shubman Gill’s wicket on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Will Young scored a gritty half century as New Zealand set India a target of 147 runs to win on day three of the third and final Test in Mumbai on Sunday.

IMAGE: Ajaz Patel celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Young, who scored 51 off 100 balls, was the penultimate wicket to fall on day two as the hosts dismissed New Zealand for 174 in their second innings early on Sunday.

Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry could add only three runs to New Zealand's total this morning having resumed at the overnight score of 171/9.

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate the wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja completed another five wicket haul.

New Zealand have already won the three-match series having defeated India in the first two Tests.