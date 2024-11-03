News
Rohit becomes first India captain with unwanted record

Rohit becomes first India captain with unwanted record

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 03, 2024 18:54 IST
IMAGE: Sharma scored a disappointing 91 runs at a strike rate of 68.42 after playing all three matches of the Test series against the Kiwis. Photograph: BCCI

Star batter Rohit Sharma on Sunday registered an unwanted record as he became the first India skipper to concede a 0-3 defeat at home.

In the third match of the Test series against New Zealand, Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips unleashed a spin web on the Indian batter, spinning them towards history as NZ beat India by 25 runs and become the first visiting side to whitewash India in India in a series of three or more matches.

 

India started the series on a disappointing note after the hosts conceded an eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

In the Pune Test, Rohit Sharma-led India tried to make a comeback in the three-match series, however, the hosts ended up losing against New Zealand by 113 runs.

Rohit had a disappointing series against New Zealand in the Tests. He scored 91 runs at a strike rate of 68.42 after playing all three matches of the Test series against the Kiwis.

Following the 3-0 series loss against New Zealand, Rohit became the first India captain to concede a 3-0 Test series defeat on home soil. Meanwhile, Tom Latham's New Zealand showcased a stupendous performance in the Tests against India and became the first team to win a long format series by 0-3 in India.

Rohit Sharma has led Team India in 21 matches in Test cricket and won 12 games. Meanwhile, he lost seven matches.

Source: PTI
