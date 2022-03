IMAGE: Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari celebrates in parc ferme after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit in Bahrain on Sunday. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc won Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix in a Ferrari one-two finish with team mate Carlos Sainz on Sunday.

Mercedes's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton took a surprise third place after a nightmare for Red Bull and reigning champion Max Verstappen who failed to score.

Ferrari's last win before Sunday was with Sebastian Vettel in Singapore in September 2019.