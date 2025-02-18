F1: Drivers to face massive penalties for...

The FIA published amendments to the sporting code in January to set out stiff sanctions for drivers who break the rules concerning conduct, including bad language.

IMAGE: Last September, Rec Bull's Max Verstappen was ordered by FIA stewards to do the sport's equivalent of community service after he swore in an official press conference. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Formula One teams have discussed the governing body's clampdown on swearing after mixed responses to incidents in other series at the weekend.

Racing Bulls' chief executive Peter Bayer told reporters ahead of an unprecedented 10-team launch in London that the subject had been a topic at a Formula One commission meeting on Tuesday and saw progress.

A first offence in F1 now triggers a 40,000 euro ($41,864) fine, rising to 80,000 for the second and 120,000 with a one month suspension and deduction of championship points for a third breach.

"I think we all agree we want to keep those emotions alive," Bayer said of drivers expressing themselves in colourful language over the radio.

"We do have the beeping already from F1 with the delayed broadcast, which is probably taking care of a lot of the emotions."

Bayer cited recent cases in Formula E and world rallying as examples of how situations were likely to be dealt with.

British driver Dan Ticktum escaped punishment for an expletive-laden rant over the team radio in a Formula E race in Jeddah last Friday, with stewards ruling it was an internal discussion.

Hyundai's French rally driver Adrien Fourmaux was handed a 10,000 euro fine, with another 20,000 suspended, in Sweden on Sunday, however, for swearing in a live post-race broadcast interview.

That was the first time a driver has been punished under the new rules.

"We want to have a clear briefing of what should be said and should not be said," said Bayer, whose team's two drivers Yuki Tsunoda and rookie Isack Hadjar have a reputation for lively radio communications.

"But overall, I think it's going in the right direction, preserving the emotions, not making it too profane at the same time and making sure that we develop as a sport."

Racing Bulls' principal Laurent Mekies said all parties were seeking a balance between entertainment and regulation, allowing the drivers to express their emotions while respecting their role model status.

"I have every confidence that we will ultimately arrive on a good balance point," he said. "There have been some ups and downs but I think that we will find a reasonable solution for the start of the season."

The season starts in Australia on March 16.