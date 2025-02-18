HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » F1: Drivers to face massive penalties for...

F1: Drivers to face massive penalties for...

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2025 23:33 IST

x

The FIA published amendments to the sporting code in January to set out stiff sanctions for drivers who break the rules concerning conduct, including bad language.

Hyundai's French rally driver Adrien Fourmaux was handed a 10,000 euro fine, with another 20,000 suspended, in Sweden on Sunday, however, for swearing in a live post-race broadcast interview.

Last September, Rec Bull's Max Verstappen was ordered by FIA stewards to do the sport's equivalent of community service after he swore in an official press conference

IMAGE: Last September, Rec Bull's Max Verstappen was ordered by FIA stewards to do the sport's equivalent of community service after he swore in an official press conference. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Formula One teams have discussed the governing body's clampdown on swearing after mixed responses to incidents in other series at the weekend.

Racing Bulls' chief executive Peter Bayer told reporters ahead of an unprecedented 10-team launch in London that the subject had been a topic at a Formula One commission meeting on Tuesday and saw progress.

The FIA published amendments to the sporting code in January to set out stiff sanctions for drivers who break the rules concerning conduct, including bad language.

A first offence in F1 now triggers a 40,000 euro ($41,864) fine, rising to 80,000 for the second and 120,000 with a one month suspension and deduction of championship points for a third breach.

 

"I think we all agree we want to keep those emotions alive," Bayer said of drivers expressing themselves in colourful language over the radio.

"We do have the beeping already from F1 with the delayed broadcast, which is probably taking care of a lot of the emotions."

Bayer cited recent cases in Formula E and world rallying as examples of how situations were likely to be dealt with.

British driver Dan Ticktum escaped punishment for an expletive-laden rant over the team radio in a Formula E race in Jeddah last Friday, with stewards ruling it was an internal discussion.

Hyundai's French rally driver Adrien Fourmaux was handed a 10,000 euro fine, with another 20,000 suspended, in Sweden on Sunday, however, for swearing in a live post-race broadcast interview.

That was the first time a driver has been punished under the new rules.

"We want to have a clear briefing of what should be said and should not be said," said Bayer, whose team's two drivers Yuki Tsunoda and rookie Isack Hadjar have a reputation for lively radio communications.

"But overall, I think it's going in the right direction, preserving the emotions, not making it too profane at the same time and making sure that we develop as a sport."

Racing Bulls' principal Laurent Mekies said all parties were seeking a balance between entertainment and regulation, allowing the drivers to express their emotions while respecting their role model status.

"I have every confidence that we will ultimately arrive on a good balance point," he said. "There have been some ups and downs but I think that we will find a reasonable solution for the start of the season."

The season starts in Australia on March 16.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

WPL PIX: Clinical MI crush Gujarat Giants
WPL PIX: Clinical MI crush Gujarat Giants
Why Arshdeep gets Ponting's vote to play CT opener
Why Arshdeep gets Ponting's vote to play CT opener
Siraj performs Umrah at Mecca
Siraj performs Umrah at Mecca
Ranji: Rekhade stuns Mumbai, puts Vidarbha in box seat
Ranji: Rekhade stuns Mumbai, puts Vidarbha in box seat
Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following
Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dip Dip Hooray! 9 Totally Scoopable Dip Recipes

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

HP Victus 15 Launches: AI-Powered Gaming Beast

VIDEOS

'Today is the most beautiful day of my life'0:50

'Today is the most beautiful day of my life'

Pawan Kalyan, wife Anna Lezhneva take holy dip at Triveni Sangam1:22

Pawan Kalyan, wife Anna Lezhneva take holy dip at Triveni...

Sara Tendulkar with mom Anjali Tendulkar spotted in Bandra0:39

Sara Tendulkar with mom Anjali Tendulkar spotted in Bandra

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD