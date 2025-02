IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj at Mecca on Tuesday. Photograph: Mohammed Siraj/X

India speedster Mohammed Siraj is on a religious trip to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The bowler, who has been dropped from the Champions Trophy squad, has made the spirtual journey to perform Umrah ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

He posted a picture on X and captioned it 'ALHAMDULILAH'.