HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following in Dubai

Shreyas gives Kohli competition with fan-following in Dubai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2025 17:24 IST

x

Shreyas Iyer obliges fans outside the ICC Academy ground in Dubai post a nets session on Monday

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer obliges fans outside the ICC Academy ground in Dubai post a nets session on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lovin Dubai/X

Rehman Zaid and Fatima made a trip from Oman to Dubai to catch a glimpse of India's superstar cricketers, and it did not matter to them that they had to wait for hours to turn a long-cherished dream into reality.

Rarely do fans from a cricketing outpost get to see Indian players up close, but once the chance came, the supporters returned home with some precious memorabilia.

There were fans from India, of course, but among the 200-plus supporters assembled at the ICC Cricket Academy were Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, UK and USA citizens -- mostly of Indian origin.

 

The Indian team members trained for a nearly three hours at the venue on Monday evening ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 20.

With little time wasted, the fans captured the cricketers' pictures and videos on their phones, standing a mere 5 metres away and separated only by a barricade and a few security personnel.

“We have come from Oman. We will be watching a few matches of India. We are quite happy that we got such an opportunity to see the cricketers from so close,” said Zaid, who has come along with his family of four.

Indian cricket players at practice on Monday

IMAGE: Indian cricket players at practice on Monday. Photograph: X

The fans waited till India's net session got over, and tried to get their pictures once more.

The cricketers, who trooped into the team bus quickly, however, found some time to sign a few autographs, much to the glee of the fans.

As one would expect, the loudest cheers were reserved for Kohli, a crowd puller wherever he goes.

The 17-year-old Fatima managed to get Shreyas Iyer's sign on a T-shirt, and she was delighted.

“I am so happy. I am so grateful to ICC for allowing us to see and interact with the Indian cricketers from so close. I managed to get the autograph on the T-shirt.

“This is so unreal. I saw Virat. He came and signed this one for me and for others. He is so nice and wonderful. I just missed Shami's autograph,” she said.

Now, they plan to return to see their heroes once again on February 20 and 23 for the matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shami's wrist will be India's weapon
Shami's wrist will be India's weapon
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'
'I don't have a PR team, my only PR is my cricket'
'I don't have a PR team, my only PR is my cricket'
National winter games in Kashmir postponed
National winter games in Kashmir postponed
Trophy-chasing Aussies touch down in Pakistan
Trophy-chasing Aussies touch down in Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Batters In Champions Trophy

webstory image 2

Garlic Mung Sprouts: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Top Stars Missing From Champions Trophy

VIDEOS

India-Qatar hold delegation-level talks in New Delhi2:16

India-Qatar hold delegation-level talks in New Delhi

PM Modi welcomes Amir of Qatar at Hyderabad House1:52

PM Modi welcomes Amir of Qatar at Hyderabad House

Sara Tendulkar with mom Anjali Tendulkar spotted in Bandra0:39

Sara Tendulkar with mom Anjali Tendulkar spotted in Bandra

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD