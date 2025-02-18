HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ranji Trophy: Rekhade stuns Mumbai to put Vidarbha in box seat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 18, 2025 18:47 IST

Mumbai were steady at 113 for two at one stage but Rekhade, playing only his second First-Class match, ripped open the Ranji champions' batting line-up, first with an innocuous delivery which claimed the prized scalp of Ajinkya Rahane in the 41st over.

Left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube inside one over to rattle Mumbai on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semi-final in Nagpur on Tuesday

IMAGE: Left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube inside one over to rattle Mumbai on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy semi-final in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade struck thrice in an over as Mumbai slipped to a precarious 188 for 7 in reply to Vidarbha's first innings total of 383, trailing by 195 runs at stumps on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy semi-final in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Mumbai opener Akash Anand was battling at one end, unbeaten on 67, with the last recognised batter, Tanush Kotian, on 5 not out at the other, as their title defence came under intense pressure from a disciplined and persistent Vidarbha side on their home ground at the VCA Stadium here.

Rahane's defensive prod had the ball rolling back to his stumps and knock off the bails, ending his stay for a 24-ball 18 which also had an outside edge flying between the wicketkeeper and the first slip.

Two deliveries later, Suryakumar Yadav (0) then paid a heavy price for a hard-handed frontfoot prod as an inside edge was sharply collected by Danish Malewar at silly point over his head.

Another couple of deliveries later, Shivam Dube (0), who had claimed 5/49 in Vidarbha's first innings, was also caught for a two-ball duck like his India T20I teammate Suryakumar as Mumbai slipped from 113/2 to 113/5.

It soon became 118/6 for the Rahane-led side, losing four wickets for a mere five runs, when Shams Mulani was trapped leg-before by Harsh Dubey for his first wicket.

Anand then forged a crucial 60-run stand with Shardul Thakur but their partnership did not last long.

Thakur, who has persistently come to Mumbai's rescue with the bat this season, did produce a fightback but could not push on for a big knock, perishing for a 41-ball 37 with four fours and a six with his knock having all the elements of his trademark counterattack.

He was bounced out by Yash Thakur (2), who had cleaned up Siddhesh Lad (35) for a vital breakthrough earlier in the day to break his stubborn second-wicket partnership with Anand.

Mumbai had begun rather shakily in reply to Vidarbha's first innings total when opener Ayush Mhatre played one in the air early on to find Malewar at cover, following which the pair of Lad and Anand had done well to see off the threat from the new ball there on.

On his part, wicketkeeper-batter Anand batted extremely well, reaching a solid 67 off 171 balls, including six fours — most of them coming on the off-side.

But once again it was Vidarbha who walked away with the bragging rights after another dominant show, having earlier added 75 runs to their overnight total of 308 for five.

Rathod brought up his fifty shortly after play resumed on the second day but like his teammates, could not push on and fell for 54 off 113 balls with seven fours.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 383 in 107.5 overs (Dhruv Shorey 74, Danish Malewar 79, Yash Rathod 54; Shivam Dube 5/49, Shams Mulani 2/62) lead Mumbai 188/7 in 59 overs (Akash Anand 67*; Yash Thakur 2/56, Parth Rekhade 3/16) by 195 runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
