WPL PIX: Clinical MI crush Gujarat Giants

SCORECARD

IMAGE: Sciver-Brunt smashed a 39-ball 57 against Gujarat Giants in the WPL in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photograph: WPL/X

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt starred in both departments as Mumbai Indians produced a clinical performance to return to winning ways with a five-wicket victory over a self-destructive Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League match in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Sciver-Brunt smashed a 39-ball 57, her second consecutive half-century, after taking two wickets for 26, as MI first bowled out GG for a modest 120 and then chased down the target, scoring 122 for 5 with 3.5 overs to spare.

Invited to bat, Gujarat paid the price for their over-aggression, with MI's bowlers, led by off-spinner Hayley Matthews, delivering a tight performance with 3 for 16. Shabnim Ismail (1/17), Amelia Kerr (2/22), and Amanjot Kaur (1/17) also played key roles in restricting Gujarat's batting.

In response, Sciver-Brunt dazzled with a flurry of boundaries, playing cut, pull, sweep, and scoop shots with ease. She hit 11 fours during her innings and was dismissed in the 16th over with just seven runs required to win.

Chasing 121, MI lost Matthews (17), Yastika Bhatia (8) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) early as MI slipped to 55-3 in the 8th over.

However, Sciver-Brunt continued to dominate, bringing up her fifty with a four off Ashleigh Gardner in the 14th over. Amelia Kerr (19) also contributed with a six and a four before being dismissed by Gautam.

Earlier, Gujarat Giants paid the price for their over-aggression as Mumbai Indians' bowlers, led by off-spinner Hayley Matthews, delivered a clinical performance to bowl them out for 120 in their Women's Premier League match in Vadodara on Tuesday.

The Giants, trying to muscle the ball with big hits instead of building partnerships, lost wickets at regular intervals.

Matthews, using flight and change of pace to perfection, lead the charge, finishing with outstanding figures of 3 for 16.

Shabnim Ismail (1/17), Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/26), Amelia Kerr (2/22) and Amanjot Kaur (1/17) were also instrumental in strangling Gujarat's batting.

Harleen Deol top-scored with a 31-ball 32, while Kashvee Gautam (20) and Tanuja Kanwar (13) also got starts but couldn't capitalise.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Hayley Mathews celebrates Gujarat Giants wicket. Photograph: WPL/X

Sent in to bat, Gujarat were in trouble early, crashing to 16 for 3 in the 4th over, with Beth Mooney (1), Laura Wolvaardt (4), and Dayalan Hemalatha (9) back in the pavilion. Hemalatha has been in poor form for some time now.

Gujarat's in-form skipper, Ashleigh Gardner, tried to inject some momentum, pulling Sciver-Brunt for a six, but the bowler got her out on the very next delivery.

At the end of the powerplay, Gujarat found themselves at a perilous 28 for 4.

Deandra Dottin was stumped by Yastika Bhatia off Kerr as Gujarat slumped to 43 for 5 in 8.2 overs.

Deol and Gautam added 24 off 19 balls, with the latter hitting a big six off Ismail over long-on. However, Matthews induced a faint edge to dismiss Gautam.

Deol hit two boundaries off Kerr in the 13th over, but Simran Shaikh was dismissed, leaving Gujarat at 79 for 7. Deol too perished off Amanjot's bowling in the 17th over.