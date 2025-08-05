Ex-MI, RCB Pacer Mills Joins OnlyFans

IMAGE: England pacer Tymal Mills played five matches for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Former Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tymal Mills has joined social media platform OnlyFans -- a subscription-based site known for hosting adult content.



England's Mills becomes the first cricketer to join the platform, which claims to have signed as many professional athletes as adult content creators, with tennis star Nick Kyrgios also among its users.



Left-arm pacer Mills was snapped up by RCB for Rs 12 crore (Rs 120 million) at the 2017 IPL auction before going on to play five games that season.

His second and final IPL season was for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 when he played only five games after being bought for Rs 1.5 crore (Rs 15 million) at the auction.



Mills, who has represented England in 16 T20 Internationals, clarified that his content on OnlyFans will focus solely on cricket and lifestyle.



'Just to be a thousand per cent clear, there will be no glamour shots. This is all about pure cricket and lifestyle material. It's uncharted territory but it's something I'm really excited about," the 32 year old told The Athletic.

IMAGE: Tymal Mills says he will be giving his subscribers exclusive access to cricket coaching and mentoring. Photograph: Tymal Mills/Instagram

'There's no hiding from the fact they are best known for porn but what I'll be doing will be far from that. Your mind does go to one place when you hear about OnlyFans initially, but when you lift the lid and speak to them and understand where they want to go and what the potential is, it really is exciting,' he added.



'Like any company, they want to grow, and sport is a huge growth area all around the world, with different markets and demographics. I didn't realise how big the company was until I started speaking to them and doing my own research.



'Now it's about getting in there and being brave and, like everything, I want to do this as best I can. I'll jump in with two feet and really try to add value.'



Announcing himself as an OnlyFans athlete, Mills claims he would give his subscribers exclusive access to coaching and mentoring.

'Buzzing to announce I'm now an @onlyfans athlete I'll be taking you beyond the boundary -- giving you a closer, more personal look into life as a professional cricketer and giving you exclusive access to: 1-to-1 coaching and mentoring opportunities to help improve your game

Completely unfiltered pre and post match thoughts

Ball-by-ball breakdowns reacting to footage

Personal moments from my journey that I don't share publicly anywhere else.'