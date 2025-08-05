HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Ex-MI, RCB Pacer Mills Joins OnlyFans

Ex-MI, RCB Pacer Mills Joins OnlyFans

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 05, 2025 12:45 IST

x

Tymal Mills

IMAGE: England pacer Tymal Mills played five matches for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI
 

Former Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tymal Mills has joined social media platform OnlyFans -- a subscription-based site known for hosting adult content.

England's Mills becomes the first cricketer to join the platform, which claims to have signed as many professional athletes as adult content creators, with tennis star Nick Kyrgios also among its users.

Left-arm pacer Mills was snapped up by RCB for Rs 12 crore (Rs 120 million) at the 2017 IPL auction before going on to play five games that season.

His second and final IPL season was for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 when he played only five games after being bought for Rs 1.5 crore (Rs 15 million) at the auction.

Mills, who has represented England in 16 T20 Internationals, clarified that his content on OnlyFans will focus solely on cricket and lifestyle.

'Just to be a thousand per cent clear, there will be no glamour shots. This is all about pure cricket and lifestyle material. It's uncharted territory but it's something I'm really excited about," the 32 year old told The Athletic.

Tymal Mills

IMAGE: Tymal Mills says he will be giving his subscribers exclusive access to cricket coaching and mentoring. Photograph: Tymal Mills/Instagram

'There's no hiding from the fact they are best known for porn but what I'll be doing will be far from that. Your mind does go to one place when you hear about OnlyFans initially, but when you lift the lid and speak to them and understand where they want to go and what the potential is, it really is exciting,' he added.

'Like any company, they want to grow, and sport is a huge growth area all around the world, with different markets and demographics. I didn't realise how big the company was until I started speaking to them and doing my own research.

'Now it's about getting in there and being brave and, like everything, I want to do this as best I can. I'll jump in with two feet and really try to add value.'

Announcing himself as an OnlyFans athlete, Mills claims he would give his subscribers exclusive access to coaching and mentoring.

'Buzzing to announce I'm now an @onlyfans athlete I'll be taking you beyond the boundary -- giving you a closer, more personal look into life as a professional cricketer and giving you exclusive access to: 1-to-1 coaching and mentoring opportunities to help improve your game
Completely unfiltered pre and post match thoughts
Ball-by-ball breakdowns reacting to footage
Personal moments from my journey that I don't share publicly anywhere else.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gambhir Leads Dressing Room Celebrations!
Gambhir Leads Dressing Room Celebrations!
Siraj 10/10, Gill 10/10, Pant 10/10
Siraj 10/10, Gill 10/10, Pant 10/10
How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour
How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour
India's Narrowest Test Win Ever!
India's Narrowest Test Win Ever!
Siraj And The Power Of Perseverance!
Siraj And The Power Of Perseverance!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Could SRK Have Won A National Award For These Films?

webstory image 2

10 Kajol Performances We Love

webstory image 3

Who Can Be The Next James Bond? 14 Names For The Race

VIDEOS

Tesla Launches India's First Superchargers In Mumbai2:47

Tesla Launches India's First Superchargers In Mumbai

Cloudburst causes havoc in Himachal Pradesh1:59

Cloudburst causes havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Philippine's President Marcos arrives in New Delhi for first state visit1:56

Philippine's President Marcos arrives in New Delhi for...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD