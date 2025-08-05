Gambhir Leads Dressing Room Celebrations!

IMAGE: India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir celebrates in the dressing room with the coaching staff. Photographs and Video: BCCI/X

The Indian team's coaching staff were a bundle of nerves in the dressing room during the dramatic final moments of the Oval Test on Monday.

With England needing just seven runs for victory and India only one wicket away from leveling the series, every moment was nail-biting.



Mohammed Siraj delivered the final blow as he bowled Gus Atkinson with a cracking yorker to lead India to a thrilling six-run victory.

The dressing room erupted in joy, especially Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, who led the jubilant celebrations with the coaching staff.

An emotional Gambhir was swept into a bear hug by Bowling Coach Morne Morkel before joining the players in jubilant celebrations.



'Belief. Anticipation. Jubilation! Raw Emotions straight after #TeamIndia's special win at the Kennington Oval,' BCCI captioned the video on X.

Gambhir delivered a powerful message after India's stunning victory. The coach was under intense scrutiny for bold selection calls during the series in England.



He was also under pressure to turn around his coaching record in Tests after consecutive series losses against New Zealand at home and in Australia.

'We'll win some, we'll lose some...', Gambhir declared on Instagram.'but we'll NEVER surrender! Well done boys!'