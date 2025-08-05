HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gambhir Leads Dressing Room Celebrations!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
August 05, 2025 10:30 IST

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir celebrates in the dressing room with the coaching staff. Photographs and Video: BCCI/X
 

The Indian team's coaching staff were a bundle of nerves in the dressing room during the dramatic final moments of the Oval Test on Monday.

 

With England needing just seven runs for victory and India only one wicket away from leveling the series, every moment was nail-biting.

Mohammed Siraj delivered the final blow as he bowled Gus Atkinson with a cracking yorker to lead India to a thrilling six-run victory.

Gautam Gambhir

The dressing room erupted in joy, especially Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, who led the jubilant celebrations with the coaching staff.

Gautam Gambhir

An emotional Gambhir was swept into a bear hug by Bowling Coach Morne Morkel before joining the players in jubilant celebrations.

'Belief. Anticipation. Jubilation! Raw Emotions straight after #TeamIndia's special win at the Kennington Oval,' BCCI captioned the video on X.

Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir delivered a powerful message after India's stunning victory. The coach was under intense scrutiny for bold selection calls during the series in England.

He was also under pressure to turn around his coaching record in Tests after consecutive series losses against New Zealand at home and in Australia.

'We'll win some, we'll lose some...', Gambhir declared on Instagram.'but we'll NEVER surrender! Well done boys!'

REDIFF CRICKET
Siraj 10/10, Gill 10/10, Pant 10/10
How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour
India's Narrowest Test Win Ever!
Only Siraj Clung To Belief. He Made Magic
Siraj And The Power Of Perseverance!
