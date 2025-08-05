How India Sealed Epic Win In Under An Hour

IMAGE: Captain Shubman Gill and Player of the Match Mohammed Siraj celebrate India's narrowest Test win by runs at The Oval on Monday, August 4, 2025. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Mohammed Siraj's lionhearted performance, Team India's resilience and Shubman Gill's boys metamorphosised into men as they snatched a 6 run victory over England in under an hour, to level the series 2-2.

On Day 5 of fifth Test at The Oval, all it took India was less than eight overs to wrap up a win for the ages!

While we still process the result while revelling in the memorable triumph, let's recap moments on Day 5, leading up to the win.

IMAGE: Overnight batters Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton come out to bat on Day 5. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

With England needing just 35 to win with four wickets in hands, three technically, with one-handed Chris Woakes as good as a walking wicket, it was not going to be a cakewalk under overcast skies but it wasn't a mighty task either.

Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith, who scored a century earlier in the series, was the overnight batter with all-rounder Jamie Overton. It was a do-able ask.

Proceedings commenced with Overton on strike.

IMAGE: Jamie Overton cuts the ball to the boundary. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Pacer Prasidh Krishna continues from where he left off on Sunday, bowling his third delivery of the over and his short ball is rightly dispatched for a four to give England a positive start.

The next ball makes the home crowd sigh in unison as Overton nearly chops on but the ball runs to the boundary past his leg stump.

The next one has Overton beaten on the outside edge before he inside edges the final delivery. And just like that England has cut eight runs from the deficit.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates Jamie Overton's wicket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Bowling his 27th over of the innings -- he had bowled five successive overs after tea on Day 4 to put the breaks on England and here Siraj is ready to do more damage. With two slips and a gully in position, Siraj starts the way he is expected to now, teasing the batters, using the wobble seam. Jamie Smith is beaten as it moves away! Smith survives the first close call.

Same delivery next only this time Siraj manages to get some extra bounce and Smith again is beaten!

STRIKE THREE AND SIRAJ HAS HIS MAN!

A short of length ball next, again wobbling away, a hint of bravado from Smith who walks towards the bowler, edges the ball and is well caught by Dhruv Jurel low to his right. Smith gone for 2.

Siraj and India get an early breakthrough! The Indian fielders are all over Siraj, jumping and hugging. But it's just one down and three more to go.

Gus Atkinson is the new man in and he is nearly cooked off his first ball as he edges it to slip, dropping just short of K L Rahul at second slip. England fans' hearts nearly stopped in unision.

Atkinson tackles the next ball safely towards cover before a leading edge flies over the vacant cover point region and the batsmen steal a couple. End of a successful over and England are getting hot under the collar.

IMAGE: Harry Brook and Ben Duckett show no nerves as they watch the game from the dressing room. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Krishna continues and he mixes his lengths and nearly has Overton edging an away swinger but he survives. The fourth ball of the over is short of length and Overton pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.

A dot later, Krishna ends the over with a short ball that is cut over cover point. Ravindra Jadeja making ground from third man dives at the boundary, the England batters are denied a four and three runs added to the home team's tally. 4 runs come off that over.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates Jamie Overton's wicket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Siraj continues to torment the batters as keeps in that channel of uncertainty, Atkinson is beaten thrice in three balls.

He then manages to get away from the strike, snatching a single off a leg bye.

That previous ball doesn't land where Siraj intended it to go but this time he is spot on. A fuller delivery that comes back in, strkes Overton on the middle of the pad as he shuffles across.

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena thinks long and hard before raising the finger. Overton uses the get out of jail card but the review goes against him, it was impact in line and hitting. Overton out for 9, England on thin ice with 8 scalps in the hut.

Josh Tongue blocks the last ball of the over as India players go buzzing. England 20 runs away from a series win.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates bowling Josh Tongue. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Krishna's next over has its moments with Tongue nearly edging the away going delivery before a huge shout for LBW has Umpire Ahsan Raza lifting the finger -- a rare mistake in an otherwise flawless series for him -- and England review again. This time the batter survives, he is hit high on the pad and the ball is going down leg.

Krishna's full delivery next meets Tongue's boot on the full. Another shout for LBW, this time the umpire says not out and India rightly decide against the review. Tongue lets go off the last ball.

19 needed now and heart rates in both camps rising. Atkinson takes a single off the first ball of the over and Siraj has Tongue sweating, beating him on the outside edge first and then on the inside edge off the last ball of the over.

Krishna continues and Atkinson is untroubled as he plays three balls safely but the fourth ball is short, he goes early for the pull, the ball flies to mid-on, he is clueless but his partner has run and he must get to the other end. Siraj has a wild throw from mid-on. But third man manages to keep it down to just the one.

Tongue's 12-ball vigil is brought to an end by Krishna who bowls a 141 kmph yorker that hits the batter on the back pad before crashing into his stumps.

IMAGE: Chris Woakes, hand in sling, runs between the wickets. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

With England hanging by a thread with 17 runs still to get for a series win, a brave Chris Woakes walks in with bat in left hand and right arm in a sling.

England have two-and-a-half sessions to get their 17 runs but for some inexplicable reason, they seem to be in a hurry.

Siraj, bowling his fourth over on the trot, Atkinson has a wild swing off a half volley and gets a maximum.

After three dots, Woakes clearly in pain, hares down the pitch to complete a single off a bye. England survive and another over.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates the final wicket of England's innings -- bowling Gus Atkinson. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

In the 85th over, Atkinson hits the ball to the leg side and calls Woakes for a couple.

He then does well to stave off Krishna and keep Woakes off strike and just sneak a single off the last ball of the over.

Needing 7 to win, Siraj is given the ball and who better than Mr Lion Heart to script India's narrowest win in Test cricket. It takes Siraj a stinging yorker to send Atkinson's stumps flying -- the ball hitting low on the off stump.

English hearts broken and Indian fans on their feet! Ecstatic India players crowd around Siraj, celebrating a wonderful win!