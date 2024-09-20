Every save I made in Olympics was for team and country: Sreejesh

IMAGE: Former India hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh. Photograph: Hockey India

Retired hockey legend PR Sreejesh manned the Indian goal like a wall and made some crucial saves during the country's bronze-winning campaign at the recent Paris Olympics and he said each one of his efforts was made for the entire team and the nation.

The 36-year-old Sreejesh, who retired from the game after a glorious 18-year international career, was nominated for the prestigious FIH Men's Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2024 after playing a pivotal role in India's campaign in the Olympics.

"Every save I made in that tournament was not just about me; it was about the entire team and our country's support," Sreejesh said.

"Being nominated for this award is a reflection of our collective spirit and the incredible journey we've had together. I hope my career inspires future generations to chase their dreams on the hockey field."

The nomination is the latest in a series of accolades for the legendary goalkeeper, often referred to as the 'Great Wall of Indian Hockey.'

In what was his final international tournament, Sreejesh displayed exceptional skill and resilience, making crucial saves during key moments and helping India secure a bronze medal. It was India's first back-to-back Olympic medals in over five decades, since the 1972 Munich Olympics.

"It's a special recognition for me, especially as I conclude my journey in international hockey," said the affable player from Kerala in a Hockey India release.

"The Paris Olympics was an emotional and unforgettable experience, and this nomination serves as a reminder of the hard work, dedication, and passion that went into every match.”

Sreejesh's nomination came after his remarkable show at the Paris Olympics, where he stood firm in front of the goalpost, particularly during India's intense quarterfinal clash against Great Britain.

Despite the team being reduced to 10 men after Amit Rohidas's red card, Sreejesh's critical saves and calm demeanour in the penalty shootout helped India secure a 4-2 victory and a place in the semifinals.

His performance not only inspired his teammates but also reinforced his status as one of the world's finest goalkeepers.

Sreejesh's career has been adorned with multiple awards, including the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021 and 2022, the Arjuna Award, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, and the World Games Athlete of the Year.

His 18-year-long career has seen him representing India in more than 300 matches and at four Olympic Games -- London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024.

"This nomination isn't just mine; it's for every individual who has supported me and Indian hockey over the years. It's been an incredible ride, and I'm proud to have played my part in our team's success.”

Harmanpreet, Sreejesh shortlisted for FIH Hockey Stars Awards

Lausanne (Switzerland): India captain Harmanpreet Singh was on Tuesday nominated for the player of the year award by the FIH while the legendary PR Sreejesh will be in contention for goalkeeper of the year honour.

The International Hockey Federation's (FIH) announced the shortlisted candidates.

Both Harmanpreet and Sreejesh played vital roles in India's splendid campaign in the Paris Olympics where the team claimed a bronze medal.

Skipper Harmanpreet led from the front with 10 goals — most for any player in the tournament.

Harmanpreet will compete with Thierry Brinkman (Netherlands), Joep de Mol (Netherlands), Hannes Müller (Germany), and Zach Wallace (England) for the award.

Sreejesh has competition from Pirmin Blaak (Netherlands), Luis Calzado (Spain), Jean-Paul Danneberg (GER), and Tomas Santiago (Argentina).

"The list of nominees was established by an Expert Panel composed of players, coaches and officials selected by each of their Continental Federations," the FIH said on its website.

"The expert panel was provided access to match data from all international matches held in 2024, including Test matches, the FIH hockey Pro League, FIH Hockey Nations Cups, FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers and the Olympic Games Paris 2024 before establishing the final list of nominees."

The voting process will remain open till October 11 for national associations (represented by their respective national teams' captains and coaches), fans, players, coaches, officials and media.

"The votes of the Expert Panel count for 40 per cent of the overall result. Those from National Associations count for a further 20 per cent. The fans and other players (20 per cent) as well as the media (20 per cent) will make the remaining 40 per cent,” the FIH added.

The expert panel consists of Janne Muller-Wieland (Germany) and Simon Mason (England) from Europe, Tahir Zaman (Pakistan) and Ms Deepika (India) from Asia, Soledad Iparraguirre (Argentina) and Craig Parnham (USA) from Pan America, Sarah Bennett (Zimbabwe) and Ahmed Youssef (Egypt) from Africa and Amber Church (New Zealand) and Adam Webster (Australia) from Oceania.

Nominees for FIH Hockey Stars Awards:

Women: Gu Bingfeng (China), Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands), Nike Lorenz (Germany), Stephanie Vanden Borre (Belgium), Xan de Waard (Netherlands).

Men: Thierry Brinkman (Netherlands), Joep de Mol (Netherlands), Hannes Müller (Germany), Harmanpreet Singh (India), Zach Wallace (England).

Goalkeeper of the Year Award:

Women: Cristina Cosentino (Argentina), Aisling D'Hooghe (Belgium), Nathalie Kubalski (Germany), Anne Veenendaal (Netherlands), Ye Jiao (China).

Men: Pirmin Blaak (Netherlands), Luis Calzado (Spain), Jean-Paul Danneberg (GER), Tomas Santiago (Argentina), PR Sreejesh (India).

Rising Star of the Year Award:

Women: Claire Colwill (Australia), Zoe Díaz (Argentina), Tan Jinzhuang (China), Emily White (Belgium), Linnea Weidemann (Germany).

Men: Bautista Capurro (Argentina), Bruno Font (Spain), Sufyan Khan (Pakistan), Michel Struthoff (Germany), Arno Van Dessel (Belgium).