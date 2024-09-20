News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Vikram Rathour joins Dravid at Rajasthan Royals

Vikram Rathour joins Dravid at Rajasthan Royals

Source: PTI
September 20, 2024 15:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 Vikram Rathour

IMAGE: Vikram Rathour. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X

Rajasthan Royals on Friday announced the appointment of former India opener Vikram Rathour as their batting coach ahead of the IPL 2025.

Rathour, 55, is the second high-profile appointment by the franchise for the upcoming season after they roped in Rahul Dravid as their chief coach.

Rathour served as India's batting coach in the set-up under Dravid as they guided Rohit Sharma and Co to victory in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

 

"Rathour, a seasoned cricket professional, joins the Royals' coaching setup shortly after the franchise welcomed Rahul Dravid back as head coach," Rajasthan Royals said in a statement.

"It will reignite a successful partnership that elevated India to the top of the rankings in all three formats during their stint together, and led the country to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 title earlier this year."

Rathour has played six Tests and seven ODIs and has 33 first-class centuries to his name.

He was India's batting coach from 2019 till 2023, during which he guided players like Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul through crucial phases of their development.

"Having worked closely with Vikram for many years, I can confidently say that his technical expertise, calm demeanour, and deep understanding of Indian conditions make him a perfect fit for the Royals," said Dravid.

"Together, we've built a strong rapport, guiding India to key successes, and I'm thrilled to reunite with him. His ability to nurture young talent and elevate players' potential will be invaluable as we aim to further strengthen our squad and continue building a world-class team here at Rajasthan Royals," added the former India head coach.

Rathour said he was looking forward to working again with Dravid and contributing to the Royals' success.

"It's a privilege to be part of the Royals family. The opportunity to work again with Rahul, and now with a talented group of young cricketers, is hugely exciting," Rathour stated.

"I look forward to contributing to the team's vision and working toward our goal of developing top-class players for the Royals and for India which can help in winning championships."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Another match-winning show by Chahal!
Another match-winning show by Chahal!
'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'
'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'
'I Have To Be Aggressive'
'I Have To Be Aggressive'
Rashmi Bansal: An Ode to Overwork
Rashmi Bansal: An Ode to Overwork
Is A Toxic Work Culture Affecting You?
Is A Toxic Work Culture Affecting You?
JSW MG to launch 4 luxury cars
JSW MG to launch 4 luxury cars
Third 700MW Reactor Achieved Criticality
Third 700MW Reactor Achieved Criticality

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

PIX: Bumrah rocks Bangladesh before tea on Day 2

PIX: Bumrah rocks Bangladesh before tea on Day 2

'You Can't Keep Doing This To K L Rahul'

'You Can't Keep Doing This To K L Rahul'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances