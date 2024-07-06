Euro PIX: France knock out Portugal on penalties; reach semis

Images from the Euro 2024 quarter-final between Portugal and France, at Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany, on Friday.

IMAGE: Theo Hernandez celebrates with goalkeeper Mike Maignan after winning the penalty shoot-out for France in the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Portugal, at Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany, on Friday. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

France kept their cool and converted all their kicks in the post-match shoot-out to edge Portugal 5-3 on penalties after the two sides played out a goalless stalemate in their European Championship quarter-final tie on Friday.

Theo Hernandez stroked home the winning kick for a perfect sequence after Joao Felix’s effort, the third for Portugal, hit the post.

France will now play Spain in the semi-finals on Tuesday, in Munich.

IMAGE: France defender Theo Hernandez in hot pursiut of Cristiano Ronaldo as he breaks into the box. Photograph: Carmen Jaspersen/Reuters

Defeat for Portugal likely spells the end of the 21-year international career of 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who converted their first kick in the shoot-out but was also responsible for one of the night’s many glaring misses.

Success for France makes up for penalty shoot-out heartbreak at the last Euros, when they were eliminated by Switzerland in the last-16, and in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe drills a shot at the Portugal goal. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Ousmane Dembele, Youssouf Fofana, Jules Kounde and Bradley Barcola were all netted their spot kicks for victorious France.

A game that was slow in firing up ended with a myriad of missed opportunities at either end, with clear chances for both sides in 90 minutes as well as the half hour of extra time.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after missing an easy chance to score. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

France now find themselves in the semis without scoring a goal in open play at the tournament, having benefitted from two own goals and a penalty in their previous four games.

Kylian Mbappe looked uncomfortable in a mask he was wearing for a broken nose and was substituted during extra- time.