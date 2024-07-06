News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Euro PIX: France knock out Portugal on penalties; reach semis

Euro PIX: France knock out Portugal on penalties; reach semis

Last updated on: July 06, 2024 03:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the Euro 2024 quarter-final between Portugal and France, at Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany, on Friday.

Theo Hernandez celebrates with goalkeeper Mike Maignan after winning the penalty shoot-out for France in the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Portugal, at Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany, on Friday.

IMAGE: Theo Hernandez celebrates with goalkeeper Mike Maignan after winning the penalty shoot-out for France in the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Portugal, at Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany, on Friday. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

France kept their cool and converted all their kicks in the post-match shoot-out to edge Portugal 5-3 on penalties after the two sides played out a goalless stalemate in their European Championship quarter-final tie on Friday.

 

Theo Hernandez stroked home the winning kick for a perfect sequence after Joao Felix’s effort, the third for Portugal, hit the post.

France will now play Spain in the semi-finals on Tuesday, in Munich.

France defender Theo Hernandez in hot pursiut of Cristiano Ronaldo as he breaks into the box.

IMAGE: France defender Theo Hernandez in hot pursiut of Cristiano Ronaldo as he breaks into the box. Photograph: Carmen Jaspersen/Reuters

Defeat for Portugal likely spells the end of the 21-year international career of 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who converted their first kick in the shoot-out but was also responsible for one of the night’s many glaring misses.

Success for France makes up for penalty shoot-out heartbreak at the last Euros, when they were eliminated by Switzerland in the last-16, and in the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe drills a shot at the Portugal goal.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe drills a shot at the Portugal goal. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Ousmane Dembele, Youssouf Fofana, Jules Kounde and Bradley Barcola were all netted their spot kicks for victorious France.

A game that was slow in firing up ended with a myriad of missed opportunities at either end, with clear chances for both sides in 90 minutes as well as the half hour of extra time.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after missing a chance to score.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after missing an easy chance to score. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

France now find themselves in the semis without scoring a goal in open play at the tournament, having benefitted from two own goals and a penalty in their previous four games.

Kylian Mbappe looked uncomfortable in a mask he was wearing for a broken nose and was substituted during extra- time.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Saina backs Sindhu to find winning touch in Paris
Saina backs Sindhu to find winning touch in Paris
Euro: Demiral banned for two games; Bellingham fined
Euro: Demiral banned for two games; Bellingham fined
Superbet Chess: Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana
Superbet Chess: Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana
Wimbledon PIX: Alcaraz stretched; Sinner scintillates
Wimbledon PIX: Alcaraz stretched; Sinner scintillates
Hathras stampede: Hunt on for preacher Bhole Baba
Hathras stampede: Hunt on for preacher Bhole Baba
Shiv Sena leader attacked in Punjab, 2 held
Shiv Sena leader attacked in Punjab, 2 held
Prez confers 10 Kirti Chakras, 26 Shaurya Chakras
Prez confers 10 Kirti Chakras, 26 Shaurya Chakras

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

PICS: Spain beat Germany in extra-time to make semis

PICS: Spain beat Germany in extra-time to make semis

Wimbledon PIX: Alcaraz stretched; Sinner scintillates

Wimbledon PIX: Alcaraz stretched; Sinner scintillates

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances