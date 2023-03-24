Euro qualifiers: Ronaldo makes history; Kane becomes England's top scorer

Ronaldo scores on record-breaking appearance

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 197th cap. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo tucked away a penalty and slammed home a free kick as he set a new record for the most international caps in Portugal's 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday.

Ronaldo celebrated his 197th cap, surpassing Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa, with a double as he returned to the starting line-up for their Group J qualifier at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

He converted a 51st-minute penalty – his first goal against the tiny Alpine principality – as the home side went 3-0 up and added the fourth with a trademark free kick that bent back the hands of visiting goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel.

Joao Cancelo had put Portugal into an eighth-minute lead with a long-range half volley that took a slight deflection through a crowd of players, but Portugal were frustrated by solid defending from the visitors.

Seventy seconds into the second half, however, Bernardo Silva picked up a loose ball after Cancelo’s progress to goal was halted and rifled home for a 2-0 lead.

Ronaldo, who turned 38 last month, tucked in a penalty after Cancelo had been brought down before his rasping free kick in the 63rd minute extended his record for the most goals in international football to 120.

Earlier the Portugal captain, taken off in the 78th minute before he could bag a hat-trick, missed gilt-edged chances when he skied the ball in front of goal and glanced a header wide.

Ronaldo had been benched by former coach Fernando Santos for Portugal's final two games at last year's World Cup in Qatar where they lost in the quarter-finals to Morocco.

Kane breaks record as England enjoy rare win over Italy

IMAGE: England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal and breaking the England goal scoring record. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Harry Kane became England's record international goalscorer as his side began their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign by defeating reigning champions Italy 2-1 in Group C on Thursday.

England's skipper struck a penalty past Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma shortly before halftime to make it 2-0 and take his tally to 54, one more than Wayne Rooney.

Midfielder Declan Rice had opened the scoring after 13 minutes as Gareth Southgate's side dominated the first half.

Debutant striker Mateo Retegui halved the deficit in the 56th minute as Italy responded in impressive fashion but England weathered a storm to secure a first win over Italy on Italian soil for 62 years despite having Luke Shaw sent off.

Although there will be concern at how England lost their way in the second half, it proved the perfect response after the heartache of losing to France in the World Cup quarter-finals in December when Kane missed a crucial penalty.

This time he made no mistake after Giovanni Di Lorenzo was harshly penalised for handball in the 42nd minute, finding the corner to claim another scoring record.

Kane was also involved in England's opener as his blocked shot fell for Rice to convert to silence the majority of fans inside the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Italy, who beat England on penalties to win Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium but failed to qualify for the World Cup, were far more dangerous in the second half after Argentina-born Retegui smashed a low shot past Jordan Pickford.

England sank deeper and deeper as they appeared to run out of legs but Italy struggled to create clear chances and suffered a first Euro qualifying defeat in 41 games.

It was England's first competitive victory over Italy since 1977 and meant Gareth Southgate has racked up 50 wins as the national coach since taking the job in 2016.

But the night belonged to Kane.

"This means everything," Kane said. "So excited to get back out there and put the England shirt back on. And it had to be a penalty of course. Once it hit the back of the net there was so much emotion. Just huge thanks to the players, staff and fans."

Rooney, whose goals came in 120 games compared with the 81 it has taken Kane to move ahead of him, was quick to congratulate his former international team mate.

"I knew it wouldn't take long but that was quick. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry!" Rooney said on Twitter.

It was the first time Naples had hosted the Azzurri for a decade but it all went flat for Roberto Mancini's team as they were outplayed in the first half.

Young midfielder Jude Bellingham ran the show in the early stages for England and he forced a superb save from Donnarumma when he let fly with a ferocious shot from distance.

From the resulting corner, the ball fell to Kane and when his shot was blocked by Leonardo Spinazzola it fell kindly for Rice to shoot past Donnarumma.

England looked dangerous every time they crossed the halfway line and Kane flashed a low ball across the face of the goal.

Kalvin Phillips, surprisingly given a start despite hardly any minutes for Manchester City this season, went close with a low show as Kane screamed for a pass.

Kane's history-making moment was a touch harsh on Italy as referee Srdjan Jovanovic decided after checking a monitor that Di Lorenzo had used his arm as a cross came into the box.

Kane dispatched the penalty to put England in cruise control and Jack Grealish missed a glorious chance to make it 3-0 on the stroke of halftime.

Italy were a different proposition after the break and Retegui marked his debut with a clinical finish.

Mancini sent on Wilfrid Gnonto midway through the half and he caused all sorts of problems as Italy piled forward.

Shaw was booked for time wasting and a minute later received another yellow for a mistimed tackle and a flagging England had to dig deep to get over the line.

Hojlund the hat-trick hero as Denmark beat Finland 3-1

IMAGE: Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring their first goal Liselotte. Photograph: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters

Rasmus Hojlund netted a superb hat-trick as Denmark beat Finland 3-1 at the Parken Stadium on Thursday and get their European Championship Group H qualifying campaign off to a winning start.

Already missing playmaker Christian Eriksen due to an ankle knock, the Danes lost defender Andreas Christensen to a leg injury in the 18th minute, but the home fans were celebrating three minutes later as Hojlund struck the opener.

Martin Braithwaite spread the ball down the right and into the path of fullback Alexander Bah, and his cross was met brilliantly by Hojlund, who deftly steered it home to give his side the lead.

Finland struck back eight minutes into the second half with a typically swift and decisive counterattack, Teemu Pukki latching on to a flick-on before teeing up Oliver Antman to score.

Keeper Lukas Hradecky then took over for the Finns, pulling off a string of tremendous saves to deny Joakim Maehle, Mikkel Damsgaard and two efforts from Hojlund as the game looked to be heading for a draw.

However, the 20-yer-old Hojlund bundled home a header from close range in the 82nd minute to put his side back in front and then rifled home a stoppage-time shot to complete his hat-trick in his third international appearance, wrapping up the three points for Denmark.