World C'ships: Nikhat, Nitu punch their way into finals

Source: PTI
March 23, 2023 19:05 IST
IMAGE: Nitu Ghanghas celebrates after winning her bout to reach the final of the 48kg category on Thursday. Photograph: Twitter

Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) advanced to the final of the Women's World Championships with stellar semi-final wins in New Delhi on Thursday.

While Nikhat out-punched Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0, Nitu eked out a 5-2 victory over Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

Reigning champion Nikhat used her speed and tactical acumen to see off Valencia and continue the defence of her title.

 

Earlier, Commonwealth Games champion Nitu advanced to the final with a 5-2 win over Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

In the rematch of last year's quarter-finals, Nitu and Balkibekova went all guns blazing in the first round. However, the Kazakh was dominant and took the round 2-3.

In the second round, Nitu came out strongly, landing hooks and jabs.

The final three minutes were a tense affair with Nitu getting the better of Balkibekova, forcing a bout review.

Both boxers resorted to body blows but eventually it was Nitu who clinched the bout on points.

