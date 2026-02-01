EPL: Man Utd continue winning run under Carrick

Carrick’s Red Devils roar back, Sesko seals 3-2 win

IMAGE: Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring their third goal with Kobbie Mainoo and Bryan Mbeumo. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko struck deep into stoppage time in a dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory over Fulham on Sunday as the home side continued their resurgence under interim boss Michael Carrick.

The win propelled United to fourth place in the standings on 41 points and added another statement result to Carrick's reign, coming after wins over Manchester City and leaders Arsenal. Fulham fell to eighth.

United led 2-0 after goals from Brazilians Casemiro in the 19th minute and Matheus Cunha in the 56th. But Fulham battled back with Raul Jimenez scoring from the penalty spot in the 85th and then Kevin celebrated the equaliser in the 91st minute.

But second-half substitute Sesko had the Old Trafford crowd roaring in the fourth minute of stoppage time after Bruno Fernandes touched the ball past Fulham's Calvin Bassey and then picked out the Slovenian striker in the box. Sesko, who had hit the post minutes earlier, turned and smashed it into the top corner.

The victory continued United's stunning turnaround since Ruben Amorim was sacked on January 5 after just over a year at the helm.

Casemiro, who has announced he will leave United when his contract expires at season's end, leapt to head home Fernandes's free kick in the 19th minute, awarded after a tackle on Cunha just outside the 18-yard box.

Cunha doubled United's lead with a strike from a tricky angle after Casemiro had slipped a ball to him through Fulham's defence with a no-look pass.

Samuel Chukwueze briefly celebrated what he thought was Fulham's first goal midway through the second half but it was chalked off for offside. Jimenez eventually pulled one back from the spot after he was fouled in the box by Harry Maguire, making for a nervy final few minutes.

Kevin launched a blistering shot from the edge of the box that United goalkeeper Senne Lammens had little chance of stopping for his first goal in the Premier League for Fulham.

The equaliser set the stage for Sesko's finale to cap a thoroughly entertaining match.

Aston Villa slump to 1-0 defeat by 10-man Brentford

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham in action with Brentford's Jordan Henderson and Caoimhin Kelleher. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

New signing Tammy Abraham had a goal ruled out as Aston Villa's title challenge stuttered again on Sunday with a shock 1-0 defeat at home by Brentford, who had to play more than half the game with 10 men after Kevin Schade got a straight red card.

Abraham, who spent a period on loan at Villa during the 2018/19 season and rejoined from Turkish club Besiktas on January 26, had a great chance to score in the 15th minute of his return, but Brentford keeper Caoimhin Kelleher kept cool and averted the danger.

Schade was sent off in the 42nd minute after engaging in a tussle with Matty Cash and digging his studs into the Villa defender but Dango Outtara gave the visitors the lead in stoppage time, snapping up the rebound from his initial attempt to put the ball across the box and rifling it into the top corner.

Abraham thought he had levelled early in the second half but a VAR review found that the ball had gone out for a throw-in in the build-up and the goal was chalked off, condemning Villa to a defeat that leaves them third on 46 points, seven behind leaders Arsenal.

Brentford's superb defensive effort lifts them to seventh on 36 points and, though he made a major contribution himself, shot-stopper Kelleher paid tribute to the players in front of him after the final whistle.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews was delighted with his side's display.