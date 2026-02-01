Pakistan humiliate Australia to complete T20 series sweep

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi blew top order as Australia tumbled to 16-3. Photograph: ICC/X

Pakistan steamrollered Australia by 111 runs in the final Twenty20 International to complete a 3-0 series sweep on Sunday, signalling their preparedness for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup.

Opener Saim Ayub smashed 56 off 37 balls while Babar Azam chipped in with an unbeaten 50 to power Pakistan to a strong 207-6 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Key Points Pakistan crush Australia by 111 runs to complete a 3-0 T20 series sweep at Gaddafi Stadium.

Saim Ayub (56), Babar Azam (50), and Shadab Khan (46)* powered Pakistan to a commanding 207-6.

Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz wreak havoc, bundling out Australia for 96 in just 16.5 overs.

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam lead Pakistan

Shadab Khan, who hit five sixes, provided the late flourish with 46 off 19 balls.

Australia, who rested several members of their World Cup squad from the tour, folded for 96 in 16.5 overs to succumb to their biggest defeat in T20 Internationals.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa, who sustained a groin injury, did not bat.

Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz wreck Australia

Faced with a steep chase, Australia wobbled early in their pursuit.

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi bowled rival captain Mitchell Marsh in the first over and dismissed Matt Renshaw in the third to leave Australia reeling at 16-3 inside three overs.

Marcus Stoinis (23) and Cameron Green (22) tried to put Australia's chase back on track before left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz (5-18) intervened.

Nawaz removed both the set batters and ran through Australia's middle and lower order to set up Pakistan's massive victory.