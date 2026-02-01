HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heartbroken Djokovic lauds young Alcaraz in epic AO 2026 final

Heartbroken Djokovic lauds young Alcaraz in epic AO 2026 final

February 01, 2026 18:16 IST

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the Australian Open men's singles as Novak Djokovic looks on with the runner-up trophy. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Novak Djokovic heaped praise on his rival Carlos Alcaraz after losing to the Spaniard in a thrilling Australian Open final on Sunday and seeing his own bid for a standalone 25th Grand Slam end in heartbreak at the last hurdle.

Key Points

  • Djokovic lost to Alcaraz 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, missing out on a 25th Grand Slam.  
  • He praised Alcaraz as 'historic' and 'legendary,' tipping the 22-year-old for a bright future. 
  • Djokovic thanked his team, Spanish rival Rafa Nadal, and the fans, saying their support kept him going throughout the tournament. 

The 38-year-old went down fighting 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to Alcaraz, who bagged his first Melbourne Park title and became the youngest man to win all four majors.

Djokovic gives emotional tribute to Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic congratulates Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

"First and foremost of course, congratulations Carlos. An amazing tournament and an amazing couple of weeks. What you have been doing, the best word to describe it is historic. Legendary," Djokovic said.

"I wish you best of luck for the rest of your career. You're so young you have a lot of time, like myself."

 

"I'm sure we will be seeing a lot of each other over the next 10 years... not!"

Djokovic thanked his team for supporting him in his quest for a record-extending 11th Melbourne Park title.

"It hasn't been smooth sailing as it never is," he added.

"You were my rock and have seen the best and worst of me in the last few years, but in particular the last three weeks."

Djokovic thanks fans

Djokovic paid tribute to his rival and Spanish great Rafael Nadal, who watched on from the stands.

"Obviously it feels weird to see you there and not here," Djokovic said.

"I just want to say it has been an honour to share the court with you. To have you here watching this final, first time for me, it's a strange feeling but thank you for being present."

"Too many Spanish legends, it felt like I was two against one tonight!"

Djokovic addressed the fans and said they kept him going.

"You guys gave me something, particularly the last couple of matches, with the love and support," he added. "I try to give you back with good tennis over the years."

"This I think was my 21st year coming to Australia. I always believe in myself which is something truly needed when you play against incredible players like I have the last few days."

"I didn't think I would be standing at the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam again. God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone six or 12 months. It has been a great ride. I love you guys."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
AO 2026: Alcaraz stuns Djokovic, completes career Slam
Rafa Nadal Back at Melbourne Park
Budget 2026: Sports goods sector gets Rs 500 cr boost
Devika Sihag wins maiden Super 300 title at Thailand Masters
Will Kishan's Ton Push Samson Out Of T20 World Cup XI?
