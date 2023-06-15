News
Rediff.com  » Sports » EPL fixtures unveiled: City's title defence begins at Burnley

EPL fixtures unveiled: City's title defence begins at Burnley

June 15, 2023 15:37 IST
Manchester City

IMAGE: Manchester City open the season on August. 11. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Manchester City begin their title defence with a trip to promoted Burnley, who are managed by the champions' former captain Vincent Kompany, the Premier League said on Thursday.

City open the season on August 11, with the final round of matches scheduled for May 19, 2024.

 

Last season's runners-up Arsenal host Nottingham Forest in their first match while Mauricio Pochettino's reign at Chelsea begins with the visit of Liverpool.

Among the other opening fixtures, Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford, Manchester United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United welcome Aston Villa.

Promoted Sheffield United face Crystal Palace and Luton Town, who returned to the top flight for the first time since 1995, take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

Source: REUTERS
