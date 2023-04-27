News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » De Bruyne the boss as City hand Arsenal a drubbing

De Bruyne the boss as City hand Arsenal a drubbing

April 27, 2023 16:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kevin De Bruyne is challenged by Aaron Ramsdale and Thomas Partey. It was the Belgian midfielder who set the tone and then maintained it as City really should have reached halftime four or five up instead of 2-0.

IMAGE: Kevin De Bruyne is challenged by Aaron Ramsdale and Thomas Partey. It was the Belgian midfielder who set the tone and then maintained it as City really should have reached halftime four or five up instead of 2-0. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Like a dad who had been letting his kid win a few games in the garden, Kevin De Bruyne decided it was time to get serious and put the youngster in his place on Wednesday as he led Manchester City's schooling of Arsenal with a sumptuous performance.

 

The classy midifielder scored twice and set up another as City’s 4-1 win made the Premier League standings look a nonsense and showed the pretenders to their throne just how far they still have to go -- even if they do still sit top of the league by two points, having played two more games.

Arsenal came into the match stuttering from three draws while City, like all the great teams, were girding their loins for the last big push when the trophies are decided.

And it was the Belgian midfielder who set the tone and then maintained it as City really should have reached halftime four or five up instead of 2-0.

His first goal after seven minutes was full of intent as he collected a neat ball from Erling Haaland and immediately drove through a retreating Arsenal defence then deliciously curled a low show just inside the post.

He then delivered a pin-point free kick for John Stones to head the second while his own second was one of his trademark “how did he do that?” specials having initially won the ball back in the centre circle.

Looking as if he was taking a touch of control, with virtually no back lift, he poked the ball between defender Rob Holding's legs to catch goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale cold after Haaland again turned provider in a combination that Arsenal had no answer to.

As is becoming the norm, De Bruyne was withdrawn by manager Pep Guardiola, as ever, looking disgruntled at the decision, as Holden pulled one back for the visitors before Haaland ensured City finished on a high.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring the team's first goal against Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday. 

IMAGE: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring the team's first goal against Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Asked about De Bruyne's performance, coach Pep Guardiola said: "Always I push him, I have the feeling that he can do better but in this shape when he can move behind, he has that little bit more freedom.

"When we stay close to him and with long balls, second balls and with Erling up front, he’s so dangerous... he's a master. Erling’s connection with Kevin is extraordinary and we tried today to use it as much as possible."

De Bruyne revelled in that freedom and City looked much more of a goal threat than so often when they patiently probe up and down the flanks trying to manoeuvre themselves into dangerous positions.

“When they play man to man, we had to go a little bit longer,” the Belgian said.

“They are a class team and very hard to play against. We had to be at our best today and I think we were.”

While pundits and fans are already awarding City the title and talking of a treble, De Bruyne was quick to remind them that there is a long way to go.

“We know what people will say, but it is still seven games,” he said.

“I know we have games in hand but we are still behind them... we will not give in until it cannot mathematically be done. Our schedule is hectic and there is a lot of things going on.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
WFI chief reacts to sexual allegation claims
WFI chief reacts to sexual allegation claims
Sachin Says He's Not 50!
Sachin Says He's Not 50!
KGF Vs RRR In The IPL!
KGF Vs RRR In The IPL!
Legendary Pele enters the dictionary!
Legendary Pele enters the dictionary!
HC relief for DU student in Modi documentary row
HC relief for DU student in Modi documentary row
'Will never forget': Eyewitness recounts Naxal blast
'Will never forget': Eyewitness recounts Naxal blast
Sensex climbs 349 points; Nifty nears 18K
Sensex climbs 349 points; Nifty nears 18K

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

EPL PIX: Man City crush Arsenal; Chelsea fall at home

EPL PIX: Man City crush Arsenal; Chelsea fall at home

IPL: KKR's Roy fined

IPL: KKR's Roy fined

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances