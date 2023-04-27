News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KGF Vs RRR In The IPL!

KGF Vs RRR In The IPL!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 27, 2023 12:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Who says all the action is on the field?

IMAGE: RCB and KKR fans have their movie titles spelt out just right. Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: These RCB fans got no chill!

The fans -- two legged and the four-legged ones were out in their numbers at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, night.

But their support was not enough as Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders by 21 runs.

IMAGE: While RCB's hooman fans are all smiles, the puppers don't look pleased with their team's show.

 

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri is all ears to whatever former IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla is saying.

 

IMAGE: RCB's Mohammed Siraj checks out a new ball. Siraj picked one wicket for 43 runs against KKR.

 

IMAGE: Former India and IPL players Zaheer Khan and Robin Uthappa don new hats as broadcasters.

 

IMAGE: Star Sports anchor Mayanti Langar checks out if the look's alright. That's a thumbs up from us!
Mayanti's father-in-law Roger Binny is the BCCI president while her husband Stuart Binny isn't playing the IPL this year.

 

IMAGE: What's Rajiv Shukla telling Virat Kohli, we wonder.
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL: KKR's Roy fined
IPL: KKR's Roy fined
IPL franchises luring England players
IPL franchises luring England players
Big blow for struggling SRH
Big blow for struggling SRH
Recipe: Summer Chaat With Nuts
Recipe: Summer Chaat With Nuts
Time For Your Weekly Bollywood Quiz Fix!
Time For Your Weekly Bollywood Quiz Fix!
Big blow for struggling SRH
Big blow for struggling SRH
NIA probe ordered into Ram Navami violence in Howrah
NIA probe ordered into Ram Navami violence in Howrah

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Juhi All Smiles As KKR Win!

Juhi All Smiles As KKR Win!

Roy, Rana End KKR's Losing Run!

Roy, Rana End KKR's Losing Run!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances