KGF Vs RRR In The IPL!

Who says all the action is on the field?

IMAGE: RCB and KKR fans have their movie titles spelt out just right. Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: These RCB fans got no chill!

The fans -- two legged and the four-legged ones were out in their numbers at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, night.

But their support was not enough as Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders by 21 runs.

IMAGE: While RCB's hooman fans are all smiles, the puppers don't look pleased with their team's show.

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri is all ears to whatever former IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla is saying.

IMAGE: RCB's Mohammed Siraj checks out a new ball. Siraj picked one wicket for 43 runs against KKR.

IMAGE: Former India and IPL players Zaheer Khan and Robin Uthappa don new hats as broadcasters.

IMAGE: Star Sports anchor Mayanti Langar checks out if the look's alright. That's a thumbs up from us!

Mayanti's father-in-law Roger Binny is the BCCI president while her husband Stuart Binny isn't playing the IPL this year.

IMAGE: What's Rajiv Shukla telling Virat Kohli, we wonder.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com