KGF Vs RRR In The IPL!

Who says all the action is on the field?
IMAGE: RCB and KKR fans have their movie titles spelt out just right. Photographs: BCCI
IMAGE: These RCB fans got no chill!
The fans -- two legged and the four-legged ones were out in their numbers at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, night.
But their support was not enough as Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders by 21 runs.
IMAGE: While RCB's hooman fans are all smiles, the puppers don't look pleased with their team's show.
IMAGE: Ravi Shastri is all ears to whatever former IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla is saying.
IMAGE: RCB's Mohammed Siraj checks out a new ball. Siraj picked one wicket for 43 runs against KKR.
IMAGE: Former India and IPL players Zaheer Khan and Robin Uthappa don new hats as broadcasters.
IMAGE: Star Sports anchor Mayanti Langar checks out if the look's alright. That's a thumbs up from us!
Mayanti's father-in-law Roger Binny is the BCCI president while her husband Stuart Binny isn't playing the IPL this year.
IMAGE: What's Rajiv Shukla telling Virat Kohli, we wonder.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com