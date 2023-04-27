News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL: KKR's Roy fined

IPL: KKR's Roy fined

Source: PTI
April 27, 2023 09:36 IST
KKR's Jason Roy celebrates after his dismissal

IMAGE: KKR's Jason Roy celebrates after his dismissal. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Jason Roy was on Wednesday fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

The English opener, who fired in a 29-ball 56 to propel KKR to 200/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore has admitted to the breach.

 

"Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct," IPL Media stated.

The incident happened during KKR's 21-run win over RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding, it added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
