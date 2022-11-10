News
Rediff.com  » Sports » England recall Rashford for FIFA World Cup

England recall Rashford for FIFA World Cup

November 10, 2022 21:26 IST
Marcus Rashford last appeared as a substitute in the EURO 2020 final last July

IMAGE: Marcus Rashford last appeared as a substitute in the EURO 2020 final last July. Photograph: Marcus Rashford/Twitter

England have included in-form Leicester City midfielder James Maddison in their squad for the World Cup in Qatar, with forwards Callum Wilson and Marcus Rashford also selected.

Maddison and Newcastle United striker Wilson have both not played for England since 2019, but have been rewarded for fine starts to the domestic season in the run up to this month's tournament.

 

Manchester United's Rashford is another who has found some goalscoring form this term, which persuaded England coach Gareth Southgate to bring him back into the fold, after he last appeared as a substitute in the Euro 2020 final last July.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney received his first call up for Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany in September, but missed out on selection with Wilson and Rashford preferred.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse was omitted from the final 26-man list, with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher preferred, while AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham and AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori also did not make it.

Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, who have both been injured for much of the campaign, are included, with Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in, despite not playing regularly for his club.

England begin their World Cup group campaign against Iran on November 21.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)   

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)   

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)   

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
