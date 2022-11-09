News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Can Dhoni Make It To The Next Round?

Can Dhoni Make It To The Next Round?

By Rediff Sports
November 09, 2022 11:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays tennis at the JSCA international stadium complex in Ranchi. Photograph: PTI Photo

There is nothing Mahendra Singh Dhoni can't do!

He can bend it like Beckham and now we seen him enjoying some racquet time.

MSD is participating in the ongoing JSCA tennis tournament in Ranchi.

Partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj and Dhoni won their first round doubles match on Tuesday.

This is not the first time Dhoni has participated in this tennis tournament; he graced this very competition in 2019 too.

Will Dhoni and Bajaj win their second round match on Wednesday evening? As they say in the tabloids, watch this space!

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Skipper Dhoni enjoys a game of football in Dharamsala
Skipper Dhoni enjoys a game of football in Dharamsala
Ishaan plays football with Dhoni
Ishaan plays football with Dhoni
Dhoni and Co take a trip to Manchester United football club
Dhoni and Co take a trip to Manchester United football club
Sack TN Guv for instigating communal hatred: DMK
Sack TN Guv for instigating communal hatred: DMK
Ajay Bijli, The Godfather Of Multiplexes
Ajay Bijli, The Godfather Of Multiplexes
Justice Chandrachud sworn in as India's 50th CJI
Justice Chandrachud sworn in as India's 50th CJI
What's Shraddha Kapoor Celebrating?
What's Shraddha Kapoor Celebrating?

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Spotted: Dhoni, Paes playing football in Mumbai

Spotted: Dhoni, Paes playing football in Mumbai

PIX: Dhoni takes to the football field

PIX: Dhoni takes to the football field

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances