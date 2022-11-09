Can Dhoni Make It To The Next Round?

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays tennis at the JSCA international stadium complex in Ranchi. Photograph: PTI Photo

There is nothing Mahendra Singh Dhoni can't do!

He can bend it like Beckham and now we seen him enjoying some racquet time.

MSD is participating in the ongoing JSCA tennis tournament in Ranchi.

Partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj and Dhoni won their first round doubles match on Tuesday.

This is not the first time Dhoni has participated in this tennis tournament; he graced this very competition in 2019 too.

Will Dhoni and Bajaj win their second round match on Wednesday evening? As they say in the tabloids, watch this space!