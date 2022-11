Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final, Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying a day out in Adelaide with wife Ritika and daughter Samaira.

Ritika and Ro seem to have taken Samaira to play in a park alongside the waterfront in Adelaide.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

'Down time in the land Down Under', Suryakumar Yadav noted as he enjoyed a dinner date with wife Devisha Shetty.