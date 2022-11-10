News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » When Nikhat Danced With Salman

When Nikhat Danced With Salman

By REDIFF SPORTS
November 10, 2022 05:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen has made known her affection for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

And when the Commonwealth Games champ met Bhai, all she could see was stars.

Nikhat tweeted a video of her dancing with Salman to the mushy number Saathiya from his movie Love.

'Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua (heart emoji) @BeingSalmanKhan#fanmoment #dreamcometrue #salmankhan', the queen of the ring cooed after the encounter.

 

SEE: Nikhat Zareen shakes a leg with Salman Khan. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Nikhat Zareen/Twitter

Boxer and actor shook a leg as they lip-synched to the song. Nikhat looked in her element and Salman was a total sport as they rocked the fun video.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
When A Child Touched Sachin's Feet
When A Child Touched Sachin's Feet
What's brewing, Sachin-AB?
What's brewing, Sachin-AB?
Is It Cricket Or Rugby?
Is It Cricket Or Rugby?
Protest is a tool in hands of civil society: SC
Protest is a tool in hands of civil society: SC
Pakistan fans not shy about rooting for India to win
Pakistan fans not shy about rooting for India to win
Central team to reach Mumbai to contain measles crisis
Central team to reach Mumbai to contain measles crisis
Telangana guv accuses KCR govt of tapping her phones
Telangana guv accuses KCR govt of tapping her phones

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

AIFF to make refereeing a full-time profession

AIFF to make refereeing a full-time profession

A home can wait, but not memories of Messi

A home can wait, but not memories of Messi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances