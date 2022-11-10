When Nikhat Danced With Salman

World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen has made known her affection for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

And when the Commonwealth Games champ met Bhai, all she could see was stars.

Nikhat tweeted a video of her dancing with Salman to the mushy number Saathiya from his movie Love.

'Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua (heart emoji) @BeingSalmanKhan#fanmoment #dreamcometrue #salmankhan', the queen of the ring cooed after the encounter.

SEE: Nikhat Zareen shakes a leg with Salman Khan. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Nikhat Zareen/Twitter

Boxer and actor shook a leg as they lip-synched to the song. Nikhat looked in her element and Salman was a total sport as they rocked the fun video.