India's women paddlers outclass South Africa in CWG opener

Manika Batra easily beat South Africa's Musfique Kalam in the first singles of the women's table tennis team event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

India’s women’s table tennis team, led by Manika Batra, began its Commonwealth Games title defence in emphatic fashion, outclassing South Africa 3-0 in its opening Group 2 outing, in Birmingham, on Friday.

The doubles duo of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison, first on court, combined well to trounce the pair of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 and give India the lead.

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Batra, the first Indian table tennis player to win gold in women's singles in the last edition in the Gold Coast, then lived up to her billing, thrashing Musfique Kalam 11-5, 11-3, 11-2 in the first singles.

Akula then returned to action came and scored a dominating 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 win over Patel in the second singles to seal the match.

The Indian women take on Fiji in their second group match later in the day.