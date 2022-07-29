News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Dazzling India At CWG Opening

Dazzling India At CWG Opening

By Rediff Sports
July 29, 2022 10:05 IST
The Indian contingent -- led by flagbearers P V Sindhu and Manpreet Singh -- showcased traditional flavour in their dapper blue kurta-pyjamas at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

India had one of the biggest contingents at the ceremony despite the women's cricket team not taking part as they were preparing for their opening match against Australia on Friday.

Sindhu, Manpreet, Sharath Kamal, Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain were some of the star attractions at the event.

 

IMAGE: The Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Flagbearers Manpreet Singh and P V Sindhu. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The badminton team with their coaches and support staff. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

 

IMAGE: The women's boxing team with their coaches and support staff. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

 

IMAGE: The men's hockey team with their coaches and support staff. Photograph: PR Sreejesh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Table tennis stars Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai. Photograph: Sharath Kamal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Indian contingent. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images
