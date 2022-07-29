Dazzling India At CWG Opening

The Indian contingent -- led by flagbearers P V Sindhu and Manpreet Singh -- showcased traditional flavour in their dapper blue kurta-pyjamas at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

India had one of the biggest contingents at the ceremony despite the women's cricket team not taking part as they were preparing for their opening match against Australia on Friday.

Sindhu, Manpreet, Sharath Kamal, Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain were some of the star attractions at the event.

IMAGE: The Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

IMAGE: Flagbearers Manpreet Singh and P V Sindhu. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

IMAGE: The badminton team with their coaches and support staff. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

IMAGE: The women's boxing team with their coaches and support staff. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

IMAGE: The men's hockey team with their coaches and support staff. Photograph: PR Sreejesh/Instagram

IMAGE: Table tennis stars Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai. Photograph: Sharath Kamal/Instagram