PICS: CWG Opening Ceremony kicks off amid fan fare

IMAGE: Spectators ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, on Thursday. Photograph: Luke Walker/Getty Images

The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games kicks off with the opening ceremony on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The Queen's Baton reached the Games village in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 27.

The opening ceremony, which is expected to last about two and half hours, will be attended by chief guest, Prince Charles.

The opening ceremony has been created by British screenwriter Steven Knight, who had produced the famous crime drama 'Peaky Blinders'.

IMAGE: The Commonwealth Games 2022 mascot, Perry greets the crowd. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Athletes from over 72 nations and territories have entered the multi-discipline event.

India have fielded a 321-strong contingent that includes 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff for the quadrennial event.

Some prominent names in the squad include Olympic medallists PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya, defending CWG champions Manika Batra, and Vinesh Phogat and 2018 Asian Games Gold medallists Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Hima Das and Amit Panghal.

Meanwhile, India had bagged 66 medals in the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast in Australia in 2018.