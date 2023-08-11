News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Durand Cup: Odisha keep quarters hopes alive

Durand Cup: Odisha keep quarters hopes alive

Source: PTI
August 11, 2023 21:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Odisha FC picked up a 2-1 win over Rajasthan United. Photograph: Kind courtesy Odisha FC /Twitter

Aphaoba Singh converted a penalty to help a young Odisha FC defeat I-League franchise Rajasthan United 2-1 for their first win of the Durand Cup, Kokrajhar on Friday.

It's now a three-way battle for the top spot in group F with Odisha, Rajasthan United and Indian Army having three points each in the race to the quarterfinals.

After a barren first-half, Chandra Mohan Murmu's 48th minute strike gave the Super Cup winners the lead.

Adwin Tirkey's corner was headed back into the danger area by Rahul Mukhi and it was finished expertly past the goalkeeper by Murmu.

 

But their joy was short-lived as RUFC took three minutes to restore parity through Richardson Denzell.

The Ghanaian struck a powerful shot from 30 yards out to bring up the equaliser.

The match opened up after the goal as both teams looked to take the lead.

Odisha were awarded a penalty as second half substitute Matthew Ofori Dunga fouled Rahul Mukhi inside the box.

Aphaoba converted the penalty to give the young Odisha side the lead.

Rajasthan went on the hunt for the equaliser but the youngsters from Odisha defended resiliently.

The best chance to equalise came from a corner but Odisha captain Rakesh Oram cleared the ball.

Rajasthan had a golden opportunity to snatch the equaliser in the final seconds of injury time from a corner.

Odisha keeper missed the ball completely but Denzell who was waiting behind could only head it above the goal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
2023 World Cup: Teams India Must Defeat
2023 World Cup: Teams India Must Defeat
PCB cautions Dahani for social media rants
PCB cautions Dahani for social media rants
How IPL Changed Cricket Forever
How IPL Changed Cricket Forever
New bills discussed for 4 years, Shah sat in 158 meets
New bills discussed for 4 years, Shah sat in 158 meets
Deloitte planning to resign as Adani Ports' auditor
Deloitte planning to resign as Adani Ports' auditor
Govt proposes to abolish British-era sedition law
Govt proposes to abolish British-era sedition law
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in LS
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in LS

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Chennaiyin FC win Southern Derby

Chennaiyin FC win Southern Derby

Durand Cup: Gokulam Kerala bag comfortable win

Durand Cup: Gokulam Kerala bag comfortable win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances