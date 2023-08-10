News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Durand Cup PIX: Gokulam Kerala ease past Indian Air Force

Durand Cup PIX: Gokulam Kerala ease past Indian Air Force

Source: PTI
August 10, 2023 00:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The former champs clinched a comfortable win. Photographs: Kind courtesy Gokulam Kerala

Former champions Gokulam Kerala registered a comfortable 2-0 win over the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a Group C match of the Durand Cup football tournament in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Sourav and Sreekuttan scored on either side of the half as the IAF could not match up to the Malabarians.

The first good chance for Gokulam came just before the 20-minute mark when Noufal broke through on the right, but his cut back in for an onrushing Nili Perdomo saw the Spaniard shoot way above the target.

The goal came thanks to a blunder by Shibinraj. An innocuous attempt on goal by Sourav saw the experienced Air Force keeper misjudge the bounce and direct his save into his own goal inadvertently.

Alex Sanchez then missed an opportunity to double that lead but a one-goal lead was what Gokulam took to the break.

In the second half, Sreekuttan broke away after being put through by Sanchez and, with a marker in front of him, unleashed a right-footed dink from outside the box which dipped over a full-stretch Shibinraj.

The insurance goal in the bag, the Malabarians did let the foot off the pedal a bit and that was when Saurav Sadhukan, brought on late in the second half, almost made them pay twice with two opportunistic attempts.

It was not to be and Gokulam ran away comfortable winners.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India's recipe for securing historic golds in Worlds
India's recipe for securing historic golds in Worlds
PIX: India down Pakistan in epic clash to enter semis
PIX: India down Pakistan in epic clash to enter semis
'If Pak can come to India, why can't we go?'
'If Pak can come to India, why can't we go?'
BJP delegation visits Nuh, AAP team stopped
BJP delegation visits Nuh, AAP team stopped
BJP insults tribals by calling them vanvasi: Rahul
BJP insults tribals by calling them vanvasi: Rahul
BJP 'harmed Bharat Mata' in Manipur: Rahul in LS
BJP 'harmed Bharat Mata' in Manipur: Rahul in LS
PIX: India down Pakistan in epic clash to enter semis
PIX: India down Pakistan in epic clash to enter semis

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Durand Cup: Mumbai hand Jamshedpur 5-0 thrashing

Durand Cup: Mumbai hand Jamshedpur 5-0 thrashing

Mumbai City beat Mohammedan Sporting

Mumbai City beat Mohammedan Sporting

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances