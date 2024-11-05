News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Djokovic out of ATP Finals due to ...

Djokovic out of ATP Finals due to ...

November 05, 2024 18:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic’s absence means that Norway's Casper Ruud, Australian Alex de Minaur and Russian Andrey Rublev are all guaranteed to qualify for the eight-man event regardless of their results in tournaments this week. Photograph: Novak Djokovic/Reuters

Defending ATP Finals champion Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the season-ending event in Turin through injury, the Serbian said on Tuesday.

 

The record 24-times Grand Slam champion's absence means that Norway's Casper Ruud, Australian Alex de Minaur and Russian Andrey Rublev are all guaranteed to qualify for the eight-man event regardless of their results in tournaments this week.

"I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week," the 37-year-old Djokovic posted on Instagram.

"Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!"

De Minaur, who had been sweating on making the cut after losing to Holger Rune in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters last week, will be making his debut in the prestigious event which is regarded as the jewel in the ATP's crown.

He will join world number one Jannik Sinner, twice former winner Alexander Zverev, four-times Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz, former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and American Taylor Fritz.

The ATP Finals are being staged at the Inalpi Arena in Turin and boast a total prize pool of $15.25 million including $4.88 million for an undefeated singles champion.

The eight best doubles pairings of the season will also be battling it out in Turin.

Djokovic, the world number five, won a record seventh title at the season-ending tournament last year, dashing the hopes of home favourite Sinner in the final.

He has not added to his Grand Slam collection this year and failed to win an ATP title, although he did claim his first Olympic gold medal by beating Spain's Alcaraz in Paris.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympics
India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympics
Will Paris Champ Be Stripped Of Medal?
Will Paris Champ Be Stripped Of Medal?
What A Grand Way To Celebrate Kohli, 36!
What A Grand Way To Celebrate Kohli, 36!
Agni Chopra's dream run continues: Will he make it...?
Agni Chopra's dream run continues: Will he make it...?
Neymar's Al-Hilal debut marred by another injury
Neymar's Al-Hilal debut marred by another injury
Oldest democracy votes differently from largest one
Oldest democracy votes differently from largest one
Cricket's expansion: Africa aims for IPL-like league
Cricket's expansion: Africa aims for IPL-like league

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Is The Mat Calling Vinesh Back?
Is The Mat Calling Vinesh Back?
Rahul's Sweet Birthday Wish for Athiya
Rahul's Sweet Birthday Wish for Athiya

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances