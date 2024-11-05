News
Home  » Sports » India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympics

Source: PTI
November 05, 2024 14:20 IST
Manu Bhaker with P R Sreejesh

IMAGE: Flagbearers Manu Bhaker and P R Sreejesh during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 11, 2024. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has submitted a 'Letter of Intent', expressing the country's desire to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission, taking the first concrete step in an ambitious plan.

The letter was submitted on October 1, according to a source in the sports ministry.

"This monumental opportunity could bring substantial benefits, fostering economic growth, social progress, and youth empowerment across the country," the source added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first talked about his government's aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics last year.

A decision on the host will not be taken before the IOC elections next year and India will also have to face competition from several other nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, who are positioning themselves as strong contenders

to host the sporting spectacle.

India's plan has been backed by current IOC president Thomas Bach. The last time India hosted an international multi-sport extravaganza was the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

But for the 2036 Olympics, Ahmedabad is being seen as a front-runner to be the host city.

India's top sports administrators, including IOA president P T Usha, were at the Paris Olympics earlier this year to lobby for the country. It is also learnt that India would be pushing for the inclusion of indigenous disciplines like yoga, kho kho and kabaddi if the bid is successful.

The Sports Authority of India's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has even presented a detailed report on the measures needed for a successful bid to new sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

In this document, MOC has identified six disciplines, including yoga, kho kho, kabaddi, chess, T20 cricket and squash for inclusion in the Games if the country gets to host the quadrennial extravaganza.

 

However, the IOA is also mired in controversy owing to a tug of war between Usha and the body's Executive Council, which has steadfastly refused to ratify the appointment of her choice for the CEO's position, Raghuram Iyer.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
