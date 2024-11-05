News
Home  » Cricket » What A Grand Way To Celebrate Kohli, 36!

What A Grand Way To Celebrate Kohli, 36!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: November 05, 2024 10:46 IST
IMAGE: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 5 foot high sculpture of Virat Kohli using around four tons of sand. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Sudarsan Pattnaik/X
 

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrated Virat Kohli's 36th birthday on Tuesday, November 5, with a sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha.

Pattnaik created a 5 foot high sculpture of Kohli using around four tons of sand, with help from students at his sand art institution.

'Happy Birthday to the legendary Virat Kohli! Your passion, dedication, and incredible performances

continue to inspire millions around the world. Wishing you a year filled with success and happiness! My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha,' Pattnaik posted on X, sharing a picture of the sand sculpture.

Sand sculpture of Virat Kohli

'Happy Birthday to Bangalore's adopted son, one of the greatest cricketers India has ever seen, our beloved King Virat Kohli!' Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL team exclaimed on Instagram.

'538 intl. matches & counting
27134 intl. runs & counting
2011 ICC World Cup Winner
2013 ICC Champions Trophy Winner
2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winner

Here's wishing Virat Kohli - Former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest batters - a very Happy Birthday,' BCCI tweeted.

REDIFF CRICKET
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

