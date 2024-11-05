What A Grand Way To Celebrate Kohli, 36!

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrated Virat Kohli's 36th birthday on Tuesday, November 5, with a sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha.
Pattnaik created a 5 foot high sculpture of Kohli using around four tons of sand, with help from students at his sand art institution.
'Happy Birthday to the legendary Virat Kohli! Your passion, dedication, and incredible performances
'Happy Birthday to Bangalore's adopted son, one of the greatest cricketers India has ever seen, our beloved King Virat Kohli!' Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL team exclaimed on Instagram.
'538 intl. matches & counting
27134 intl. runs & counting
2011 ICC World Cup Winner
2013 ICC Champions Trophy Winner
2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winner
Here's wishing Virat Kohli - Former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest batters - a very Happy Birthday,' BCCI tweeted.