HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Djokovic leans on coach Murray to help climb rankings

Djokovic leans on coach Murray to help climb rankings

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 29, 2024 17:12 IST

x

Novak Djokovic had announced Andy Murray as his new coach last month

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic had announced Andy Murray as his new coach last month. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives

Novak Djokovic said his recently retired rival Andy Murray was bringing a unique perspective as his new coach and he was eager to put into practice what the duo have discussed when he begins his season in Brisbane.

Djokovic, a 24-times Grand Slam champion, added fellow former world number one Murray to his team last month and will work with the Scot until the end of the Australian Open next month before deciding on their future.

 

"He has a unique perspective on my game as one of the greatest rivals I've had. He knows the pros and cons of my game," said Djokovic, who spent 10 days recently with Murray preparing for the 2025 campaign.

Djokovic will be without Murray in Brisbane but the 37-year-old Serb is keen to get the most out of his new coach when they reunite ahead of the January 12-26 Australian Open.

"He played until recently on the tour, so he knows all the other best players currently in the world, the youngsters and the weaknesses and strengths in their game. I look forward to it, I really do," Djokovic said.

"I think he's bringing a fresh look to my game and I'll be able to benefit from that, no doubt, on the court. But also that champion mentality he has, I'm sure we'll match very well."

Djokovic opens his Brisbane campaign against Rinky Hijikata this week and is looking to win a 100th ATP singles title before his tilt at a record-extending 11th Australian Open crown.

The Paris Olympics champion is also planning a busier schedule in 2025, after his world ranking slipped to number seven.

"I'm planning to play a few more tournaments than I did last season," he said.

"Hopefully the level is also going to go up and as a consequence I'll be able to hopefully win a few tournaments and get my ranking higher." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

'Not Easy To Be World Champion When...'
'Not Easy To Be World Champion When...'
SEE: Nitish's Dad Touches Gavaskar's Feet
SEE: Nitish's Dad Touches Gavaskar's Feet
Why chase will be a tricky one for India at MCG
Why chase will be a tricky one for India at MCG
How Australia's plans were altered on Day 4
How Australia's plans were altered on Day 4
CA 'grateful to the BCCI'
CA 'grateful to the BCCI'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Tips To Get In Shape For Your D-Day

webstory image 2

5 Small Changes, Big Impact In 2025!

webstory image 3

What India Craves For

VIDEOS

Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir: Joy, beauty and challenges6:26

Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir: Joy, beauty and challenges

Aisha Sharma's playful banter with the Paps in Bandra0:52

Aisha Sharma's playful banter with the Paps in Bandra

Katrina-Vicky spotted at airport as they return from London1:00

Katrina-Vicky spotted at airport as they return from London

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD