Nitish's Dad Touches Gavaskar's Feet

December 29, 2024 14:13 IST

SEE: Muthyala Reddy, Nitish Kumar Reddy's dad, touches Sunil Gavaskar's feet. Video: Kind courtesy Ben Cameron/X

 

Nitish Kumar Reddy's proud family shared emotional moments with Sunil Gavaskar at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Nitish scored his maiden Test hundred in Melbourne at the MCG on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday.

Nitish's father Muthyala, mother Manasa and sister Tejaswi were seen having a chat with Sunny G in the media room at the MCG.

Then, in Indian tradition, an emotional Muthyala touched Gavaskar's feet in reverence. Gavaskar blessed and hugged him.

Speaking to ANI, Nitish's family expressed joy at their son's milestone.

'I am really very proud of my son. He brought my family to this stage. He made our family very proud,' Muthyala said.

'I thank him for that. I know he is my son, but can't stop saying thanks to him. My son made his debut century where legendary cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, V V S Laxman and Ravi Shastri played. As a father, I got tears in my eyes. I pray to god that he will hit more centuries like this in future,' Muthyala told ANI.

'We are all very happy. We are all proud. He said that he'd make us proud and he did it and he showed it yesterday," Tejaswi said about her brother. 'We are speechless. It's his way of representing India. We respect our nation.'

'It was truly surprising for us to hear that Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar had tears watching my son Nitish Reddy's century,' Nitish's mother Manasa added. 'I am really proud of my son.'

Nitish came out to bat when India were in dire straits at 191 for 6 and struck a magnificent 114 runs from 189 balls.

His knock included 11 fours and 1 six and brought the visitors back into the game.

 

