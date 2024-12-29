Why chase will be a tricky one for India at MCG

Marnus Labuschagne believes India's memorable fourth innings run chase at the Gabba from 2021 is of little relevance heading into the final day of a gripping Boxing Day Test.

IMAGE: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the hosts in the 2nd innings with a gritty 70 off 139 balls on Day 4 of the 4th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

India might be in for a very difficult chase on a track which is offering inconsistent bounce with deliveries bowled from back of length coming at stump height, Australia's top scorer Marnus Labuschagne said on Sunday.

Australia were 228 for 9 in their second innings with a lead of 333 at the end of the fourth day.

While the lower-order comprising Pat Cummins (41), Nathan Lyon (41 batting) and Scott Boland (10 batting) helped in increasing the lead, it was Labuschagne's 70, which is by far the top score in the home team ranks.

Asked how the pitch would behave on Day 5, Labuschagne said, "I think from the first innings, there was some movement, obviously. It was hard work in that first probably, especially the first 40 to 50 overs. But as the game's gone on, the bounce has got less and more inconsistent. So we're just getting more balls hitting the stumps. More balls are skidding through."

"The seam movement's probably been the same. But just the amount of bounce is significantly lower. So that makes for pretty tricky batting there. Because more balls are hitting the stumps from a shorter length."

The Aussie batter believes India's memorable fourth innings run chase at the Gabba from 2021 is of little relevance heading into the final day of a gripping Boxing Day Test.

India successfully chased down 328 for a famous victory in Brisbane on their last tour Down Under on their way to clinching the series.

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon hit 5 fours in an unbeaten 41 as Australia ended Day 4 on a high. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

The visitors will have to do something similar at the MCG on Monday to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and boost their chances of appearing at next year's ICC World Test Championship Final given Australia reached 228/9 at stumps with an overall lead of 333.

However, given the conditions in Melbourne, India's chances of repeating the feat of Gabba in 2021 are slim.

"That wicket at the Gabba was flat," Labuschagne recalled after his innings of 70 at the MCG on Sunday.

"There were some cracks appearing there for memory, but the wicket itself was really nice.

"I remember that wicket because I think that it (the match) almost started a day early or two days early and it was like a Day 2 wicket on Day 1 and it was quite firm.

"There was a little bit of bounce there as you do get in Brisbane, but it was a nice wicket.

"And we were also in that position in that Test where we had to win the series, so we had to try and set a total.

"Ideally we would have liked to set India more in that game and probably bowl a few less overs, but because we had to win we had to risk it a little bit more," he added.