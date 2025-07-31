Divya honours childhood coach with touching gesture

The 19-year-old Grandmaster arrived from Batumi, Georgia, and was accorded a grand reception in Nagpur, her hometown.

IMAGE: Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh speaks to the media upon her arrival at Nagpur airport on Wednesday. Photograph: Screengrab ANI

Divya Deshmukh landed back in the country on Wednesday after her historic feat of winning the Women's World Cup title and was welcomed by hundreds of supporters and her family.

The 19-year-old Grandmaster arrived from Batumi, Georgia, and was accorded a grand reception in Nagpur, her hometown.

On Monday, she defeated compatriot Koneru Humpy in the final to clinch the biggest title of her career so far.

Divya entered the tournament as an underdog aiming to achieve a GM-norm but returned home with the Grandmaster title, besides securing a spot in the Candidates and becoming richer by $50,000.

"I feel very happy that so many people have come to felicitate me, and chess is getting the recognition," said Divya, who flew from Batumi to Mumbai and then took a flight to Nagpur, accompanied by her mother.

"My parents have played the biggest role in my career. Without them I would not have reached here. Credit to my family, parents, sister, and my first coach, Rahul Joshi sir. He always wanted me to become a Grandmaster, and this is for him," said Divya, about Joshi, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 40.

"My mother and father had a bigger role to play but definitely my whole family, my sister Arya, my grandmother, grandfather... I don't think I can thank them enough."

Divya also reserved special praise for GM Abhijit Kunte, saying he was her lucky charm.

"Abhijit sir is a lucky charm for me. Wherever he has been with me, I have done well," she said.

On her future plans, Divya said she would take a break and then compete in the Grand Swiss, to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 2-16.