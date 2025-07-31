HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Karun Nair gets a possible last shot at redemption

Karun Nair gets a possible last shot at redemption

July 31, 2025 16:11 IST

Karun Nair will have to bat out of his skin to keep his place in the Test team

Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

The cricketing gods have their hands firmly on the shoulders of batter Karun Nair.

Nair has been roped back into the Playing XI for the fifth and Test against England starting Thursday, July 31.

With conditions overcast, England captain Ollie Pope invited India to bat and Nair will have a chance to make an impact.

 

Nair, who played the first three Tests, got starts but didn't go on to build on them. 

Nair did well to blunt the new ball but failed to cash in once set. He is the only batter in the top 7 of the batting order, to not have a meaningful innings.

His highest score in the series is 40, scored in the 2nd innings at Lord's in the 3rd Test.

Nair will bat at No 5 at The Oval in what many see as his last chance at redemption.

Will younger batters like Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shreyas Iyer knocking on the doors of selectors, the 33 year old Nair will have no choice but to score big to keep his place in the Test squad. 

